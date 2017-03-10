Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Join the Domopalooza 2017 Musical Entertainment Lineup

Award-winning Hip-hop Duo to Perform at Domopalooza After Hours

SILICON SLOPES, UT --(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Today Domo announced that four-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will perform at Domopalooza™ 2017. The Seattle-born collaboration of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis achieved mainstream attention and success through chart-topping hits like "Thrift Shop," "Can't Hold Us," "Downtown" and "Same Love."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis join Jason Derulo and Kesha in the high-energy Domopalooza After Hours lineup. Domo also announced inspiring keynote speakers including Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull, World Series game-changer Theo Epstein and world-renowned statistician Nate Silver.

"In addition to the world-class lineup of keynote and customer speakers, we're also bringing in remarkable artists like Macklemore & Ryan Lewis for evening entertainment," said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. "Domopalooza 2017 is guaranteed to offer unparalleled education, training and networking opportunities for all attendees."

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions and almost 40 customer speakers, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry and Domo experts. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the program, visit Domopalooza's event page.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo, The Business Cloud, and Domopalooza are trademarks of Domo, Inc.