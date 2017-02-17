Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Intention to Terminate

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as manager of Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:MQA.UN), announced today plans to terminate the Fund based on its determination that it is in the best interests of the unitholders to do so. The Manager intends to close the Fund as soon as practicable, with a target completion date on or about March 22, 2017.

Leading up to the termination date, the LOGiQ, in its capacity as Manager, will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell all non-cash assets of the Fund and discharge the Fund's outstanding liabilities. The remaining assets will then be distributed pro rata among unitholders as soon as practicable after the termination date. It is expected that the Fund's units will also be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about March 22, 2017.

Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust managed by the Manager. The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX:LGQ), (formerly: "Aston Hill Financial Inc." (TSX - "AHF")). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.