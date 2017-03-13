Macy's to Present on Real-Time Retail Analytics at Strata + Hadoop World 2017 San Jose

Digital Innovations include Building Real-time Dashboards with Kafka, Web Frameworks, and the MemSQL In-memory Database

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - MemSQL (www.memsql.com), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced an end-user presentation on real-time dashboards at Strata+Hadoop World in San Jose. Macy's Chandan Joarder, principal engineer, and Raj Sriram, Engineering Manager, Digital Data Engineering, will provide a tutorial on building real-time dashboards and how real-time is directly impacting the retail industry.

Strata+Hadoop Session Details

Building Real-time Dashboards with Kafka, Web Frameworks, and an In-memory Database

Chandan Joarder, Principal Engineer, Macy's, and

Raj Sriram, Engineering Manager, Digital Data Engineering, Macy's

1:50pm-2:30pm Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Location: 210 D/H

Macy's has taken an innovative real-time dashboard approach by using a combination of Tableau, Cognos, and custom dashboards, providing flexibility to executives, enterprise business analysts and developers. Drawing on their experience implementing this approach, Chandan and Raj will share how they built real-time dashboards in-house using tools such as Kafka, web frameworks, and the MemSQL in-memory database, and languages like JavaScript and Scala. Chandan and Raj will also discuss the architectural principles used in their dashboards to provide up-to-the-hour business performance metrics and alerts and explain how real-time dashboards can directly benefit your business.

In this session, you will:

Learn how to build real-time dashboards using tools such as Kafka, Spark, and an in-memory database

Discover how real time is directly impacting the retail industry

Understand how to construct dashboards, derive omnichannel digital insight from real-time data, and develop a universal data hub for co-located data, analysis, and data services

MemSQL and Macy's

Macy's was facing a growing need for live visibility to website activity when they came across the real-time data pipelines solution from MemSQL. Previously the analytics team had focused on batch workflows, but found that a real-time solution was needed to provide an up to the minute, 360 degree view of the business. Specifically for the ecommerce team, they can now see how customers are engaging with the website across different categories such as mens, womens, kids, beauty, or shoes. Merchandising groups can use these real-time views to understand conversion and key metrics in order to optimize the business.

