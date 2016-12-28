MADD Canada Offers Safe and Sober Driving Tips for Party-Goers and Party Hosts This New Year's

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - December 28, 2016) - MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada wish all Canadians a Happy New Year and have some tips and ideas to offer party-goers and party hosts to help prevent impaired driving.

"As Canadians get ready to count down to a New Year, we want to highlight the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride home," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "It only takes a few minutes to plan a sober ride home, for yourself or for your party guests, and it can prevent a lifetime of grief and regret."

Whether you're attending a New Year's bash or hosting a party yourself, a few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.

For party-goers:

Take a cab or public transit.

Arrange for a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.

For party hosts:

Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available. Party hosts looking for non-alcohol beverage options to serve can consider MADD Virgin Drinks, which are available at participating supermarkets, drugstores and other retailers.

Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are drinking.

Don't serve alcohol to anyone who is intoxicated.

Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.

Have numbers available for taxi companies or dial #TAXI (8294) on your mobile. You can also download #TAXI's new app The Ride to book a nearby cab and easily plan the best transit route anywhere in Canada.

Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night.

Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to break up.

It is not only bars and public establishments that have legal liability when it comes to overserving alcohol and impaired driving. Party hosts are responsible for doing everything they can to stop guests from driving impaired. For more information and tips on safeguarding your guests, see MADD Canada's pamphlets on social hosts and legal liability at http://madd.ca/pages/news-and-publications/resource-library/#c3636739b59f4cfe2 .

"Ringing in the New Year should be a time of celebration and hope," said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. "Don't let impaired driving turn that celebration into a tragedy. With so many alternative options available, there is never an excuse for driving impaired."

Finally, MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are encouraging motorists to be aware of other drivers and if they see any driver they suspect is impaired, call 911. One call could save a life.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is one of the country's leading producers and distributors of home and auto insurance products, serving Canadians since 1953. The company strives to keep its customers in "Good Hands®" as well as its employees, and has been listed five years in a row on the Best Employers in Canada list. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more about Allstate Canada, visit www.allstate.ca.