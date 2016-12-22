MADD Canada: Put Safe and Sober Driving At Top of Holiday Wish List

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Canadians to prevent impaired driving this holiday season by planning ahead for a sober ride home.

"No one should ever lose their life or suffer an injury because someone else didn't bother to plan ahead and arrange a sober ride home," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "This is a completely preventable crime. If everyone takes a few minutes to figure out how they are getting home safely and arranges sober transportation, we can prevent impaired driving."

No driver ever thinks they will cause a crash that kills or injures someone. But hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands injured every year in impairment-related crashes. Approximately 58% of all road fatalities occur in crashes where drivers had drugs and/or alcohol present in their systems.

Ms. Hynes-Coates and her family know the devastation caused by impaired driving. Her stepson Nicholas Coates was killed by an impaired driver in 2013.

Canadians can help honour the innocent victims of impaired driving and ensure no other families have to suffer this same tragedy by:

Planning ahead if you're going to be drinking -- take a cab, take a bus, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay over; never drive impaired.

Never accepting a ride from a driver who may be impaired.

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its 29th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season, with Allstate Canada as the Title Sponsor. For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/.

"Allstate Canada wishes everyone a happy holiday season and asks that you celebrate responsibly. If you're going to be drinking, please leave the driving to someone sober," said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. "By making responsible choices, and leaving the driving to someone sober, we can keep our families and our communities safe from impaired driving."

The holiday season can be a particularly difficult time for those who have lost loved ones in impaired driving crashes. MADD Canada has resources and support available for victims and survivors, including a brochure entitled Holidays and Hope. For more information, visit http://madd.ca/pages/programs/victimsurvivor-services/.

Whether you need a safe ride home from a holiday party or bar, or you're hosting a party and need to arrange transportation for your guests, check out MADD Canada sponsor, THE RIDE / #TAXI, and their Transit app for fast and easy transportation options. Simply download THE RIDE app on your smartphone to book nearby cabs and plan your best transit route anywhere in Canada. And you can always dial #TAXI (#8294) on any cell phone to connect to the first available taxi company or a preferred one. For more information, visit http://gettherideapp.com/ and http://www.poundtaxi.com/

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is one of the country's leading producers and distributors of home and auto insurance products, serving Canadians since 1953. The company strives to keep its customers in "Good Hands®" as well as its employees, and has been listed five years in a row on the Best Employers in Canada list. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more about Allstate Canada, visit www.allstate.ca.