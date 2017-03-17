MADD Canada Statement Clarifying Position on Taxis

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - MADD Canada continues to support and promote taxis as a highly valuable option for sober transportation. Our policy on this has not changed.

A recent media story included comments from a spokesperson who was speaking from the perspective of a mother with two daughters, and within the context of a recent Nova Scotia court case involving a cab driver accused of sexual assault. The comments do not represent a change in MADD Canada's position and policies on taxis.

There was also some question regarding the conclusion of the relationship between #TAXI and MADD Canada. There is no connection to that case. That relationship ended late last year, well before and completely independent of the court case.