MADD Canada's Holiday Awareness Campaign Includes Project Red Ribbon Provincial Launch, Variable Message Sign Campaign and Provincial Proclamation

ELMSDALE, PE--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Red ribbons, roadside messaging, and a proclamation in the Legislative Assembly will headline MADD Canada's 2017 Project Red Ribbon campaign as Prince Edward Island Chapters join forces with the Provincial Government and law enforcement partners to promote sober driving throughout the upcoming holiday season.

The Prince Edward Island Project Red Ribbon campaign will be officially launched on Thursday, November 9 with a special event in Elmsdale. Media and the public are welcome to attend.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Location: Rosebank RCMP Detachment - 39544 Route 2 (Western Rd, Veteran's Memorial Highway), Elmsdale

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Special Guests: The Honourable Pat Murphy, PEI Minister of Rural and Regional Development

Representatives from the RCMP, Charlottetown Police Service, Summerside Police Service, and Kensington Police Service

Trudy Betts, MADD West Prince Member and Victim Perspective Speaker

Susan MacAskill, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Chapter Services Manager

The Government of Prince Edward Island will be recognizing the provincial Project Red Ribbon launch and campaign with a special proclamation of support in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, and MLAs will be wearing red ribbon pins for the occasion.

Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving during the holiday season and encourages motorists to always drive sober. Together with policing partners, the Province of Prince Edward Island and MADD Canada's PEI Chapters are asking Islanders to show their commitment to sober driving this holiday season by tying a red ribbon to their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of MADD Canada's iconic red ribbon, which symbolizes the innocent victims and survivors of impaired driving, and the importance of always driving sober.

In addition to the red ribbons being handed out to members of the public all over the Island, this year's campaign will feature new roadside messaging for motorists. The Government of Prince Edward Island and MADD Canada are teaming up to put the sober driving message on the province's roadside variable messaging signs at 8 locations around the province. The messaging encourages motorists to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they're going to be drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, and to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect is impaired.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving drivers with alcohol and/or drugs in their systems. MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders work to stop impaired driving and support victims of this violent crime.

Red ribbons and car decals will be handed out at MADD Sobriety Checkpoints and are available by calling 1-866-798-6233 or emailing atlantic@madd.ca, the MADD Canada web site at madd.ca, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada offices and local participating retailers. For more information about Project Red Ribbon, visit madd.ca.