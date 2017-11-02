MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign Marks 30th Anniversary

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada's campaign to promote sober driving during the holiday season, turns 30 this year.

For three decades, MADD Canada's red ribbon has symbolized the importance of always driving sober and served as a powerful tribute to the innocent people who are killed and injured in impairment-related crashes. The campaign has grown from a single event in its first year to a nation-wide effort that has thousands of volunteers distributing millions of red ribbons to the public to tie on vehicles, key chains, purses and backpacks as a commitment to safe and sober driving. For this year's 30th anniversary, car decals featuring the "drive sober" message will also be available.

While great strides have been made over the years to reduce impaired driving, it continues to be a deadly problem on Canada's roads. Continued awareness efforts are crucial.

"Thirty years is an incredible milestone," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "We are tremendously proud of the contributions this program has made to improved road safety and the reduction of impaired driving. At the same time, we have mixed emotions, because we want to see the day when impaired driving is eliminated and there is no need for awareness campaigns."

This year's Project Red Ribbon campaign runs from November 1, 2017 to January 8, 2018. MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders around the country will be out in force, handing out red ribbons and car decals, encouraging Canadians to plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they're going to be drinking or consuming drugs during the holiday season.

The 2017 campaign officially gets underway today, with a special event on Parliament Hill. Joining MADD Canada and our gracious Government Sponsor Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North - Burlington, to kick off the 30th Project Red Ribbon campaign are: the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness; RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau; and Members of Parliament from around the country.

In honour of the 30th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign, a special statement is being read by Ms. Damoff in the House of Commons. Across the country, provinces, territories and municipalities are marking the special anniversary, including proclamations, statements and other observances, in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Yukon.

Local campaign launches will be hosted by MADD Canada's Chapters and Community Leaders across the country. In a colourful show of support, some of Canada's best known landmarks and points of interest will light up red to observe the Project Red Ribbon 30th anniversary, including the CN Tower and Niagara Falls. For a full list, visit the MADD Canada web site at www.madd.ca.

"In communities all across the country, elected officials, law enforcement, community agencies and sponsors partner with MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders to put the sober driving message top of mind during the busy holiday season," said Ms. Hynes-Coates. "We are fortunate and grateful to have their support."

This year's special anniversary also marks another milestone for MADD Canada -- its 30-year partnership with Project Red Ribbon Title Sponsor, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. Allstate Canada has sponsored Project Red Ribbon every year since its inception, and has been a generous supporter of all MADD Canada programs over the years.

"From the first years of the campaign, when Allstate Canada employees helped cut and mail red ribbons across the country, to today's special event marking the 30th anniversary of Project Red Ribbon, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada has proudly supported MADD Canada in this effort to save lives and prevent injuries," said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel.

MADD Canada's red ribbons are available through the MADD Canada web site, Chapters and Community Leaders, Allstate Canada offices across the country and participating sponsor outlets. For more information, please see the Project Red Ribbon page on the MADD Canada web site at www.madd.ca.

Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the web site, by calling 1-800-665-6233 or by texting "RIBBON" to 45678 (a one-time $10 donation is added to the donor's cell phone bill and payable to his or her service provider.)

However you are celebrating this holiday season, make a sober ride home your priority. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

MADD Canada thanks its national 2017 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support, including: Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, Irving Oil Limited, BMO Financial Group, Continental Tire Canada Inc., and RTL Westcan Group of Companies. For a full list of this year's Project Red Ribbon sponsors, visit www.madd.ca.

