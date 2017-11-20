The MADD Newfoundland and Labrador Chapters Launch Project Red Ribbon Holiday Awareness Campaign

ST JOHN, NL--(Marketwired - November 20, 2017) - MADD Newfoundland and Labrador kicks of its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to prevent impaired driving this holiday season with a Provincial Launch on Monday, November 20, 2017.

Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving during the holiday season and encourages motorists to always drive sober. Together with local partners and area businesses, MADD Newfoundland and Labrador Chapters are asking residents to show their commitment to sober driving this holiday season by tying a red ribbon to their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks.

Media and the public are welcome to attend the Project Red Ribbon launch:

Date: Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Location: RNC Training Centre

Time: 10 am

Special Guests: Chief Joe Boland

Min. Andrew Parsons

Min. Sherry Gambin Walsh

Susan McAskill, MADD Canada

This year marks the 30th anniversary of MADD Canada's iconic red ribbon, which symbolizes the innocent victims and survivors of impaired driving, and the importance of always driving sober.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving drivers with alcohol and/or drugs in their systems. MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders work to stop impaired driving and support victims of this violent crime.

Red ribbons and car decals are available from any MADD Chapters at or the MADD Canada web site at madd.ca, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada offices.