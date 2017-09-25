"Made in Detroit," the Theme for the Stonecrest of Troy Grand Opening - Alzheimer Fund Raiser; WVSN REPORTS

TROY, MI--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Stonecrest of Troy senior living held a huge grand opening celebration and fundraising event on Thursday, August 24 at their newest location in Troy, Michigan. The proceeds raised during the event were donated to benefit the Alzheimer Association. The theme of the event was, "Made in Detroit." The event drew over 600 visitors from the general public to view hundreds of classic cars on display, compliments of the Holly Car Club and the Tri Five Woodward Cruisers. Two professional Disc Jockeys spun 1950's rock n roll music to the delight of the crowd and dancers from the Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Sterling Heights, MI provided "dance steps" from 1950's dances. The dignitaries that cut the ribbon on the new facility spanned from the Mayor of Troy to leaders of businesses that donated over $4,500.00 for Alzheimer's research funds.

"We are very pleased with the turnout of the event," Holly Springs Mc Murray, executive director of the Facility, stated.

Dane Slater, mayor of the city of Troy, commented for Michigan Business Biography; "Stonecrest has been a great community partner for the city of Troy. We are happy to be here today to cut the ribbon. The outpouring of support at this event reflects on the love of our community to its seniors."

Al Bergstrom of the Community Choice Credit Union was supportive of the senior citizen cause; "It's wonderful to have a facility where senior citizens can lead a dignified life and receive the care they need. Community Choice Credit Union is proud to welcome Stonecrest to our community."

The Stonecrest grand opening news story vignettes of the event will air the week of September 25 thru 29 on Michigan Business Biography hosted by Allyn Mark on CBS 62 Television in Detroit. Michigan Business Biography is a news feature about Michigan entrepreneurs sponsored by Industry Visions.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/Af4GYAWiVro