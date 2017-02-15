Madison Logic Expands Global Presence and Executive Leadership

Company announces New COO, SVP Global Operations and expansion into APAC

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Madison Logic, the global leader in Account Based Marketing, today announced key changes to the company's executive leadership team as well as an expansion of the company's international presence with a new office in Singapore. Madison Logic is poised to serve clients at a global level and to acquire new business at home and abroad, furthering the strategic growth plans, which were invigorated by Clarion Capital Partners' acquisition of the company at the end of November 2016.

Vin Turk, co-founder of the company, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Vin will be instrumental in ensuring the success of Activate ABM™, Madison Logic's account based marketing platform, through new strategic partnerships and operational excellence. Previously, Vin was responsible for overseeing the growth of the company's data initiatives and global operations.

Matt Friedland joins the company as SVP Global Operations with more than 20 years' experience leading large-scale operations for a variety of global companies. In his new role, Matt will manage the company's customer success and account management teams, ensuring operational excellence worldwide. Matt will be instrumental in driving ROI for Madison Logic's clients by ensuring the creation of powerful and effective account based marketing programs.

Responding to the global demand for ABM, Madison Logic is furthering its expansion into Asia by opening a new Singapore office. This office will support the success of account based marketing programs across APAC as well as providing its global customers greater reach within these geographies. Madison Logic is also growing its Ireland-based satellite company, Internal Results, with two new executive hires.

"Our rapid growth is evidence that Account Based Marketing (ABM) works for B2B marketers on a global scale and our data-driven approach has proven to be relevant for an expanding set of clients in the U.S. and abroad," said Tom O'Regan, Madison Logic's CEO. "In 2017, the need for ABM will continue to be strong in the U.S., while expanding rapidly in Europe and Asia. With Vin Turk's new role, Matt coming on board, the new hires in Ireland, and the establishment of our Singapore office, Madison Logic is well-positioned to run ABM programs that have a truly global reach and scale for both domestic and international clients."

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is the global leader in Account Based Marketing. Our B2B marketing technology platform, Activate ABM™, unifies targeted advertising and content syndication with attribution metrics to show measurable return on investment. As the only comprehensive global ABM platform built for B2B marketers, it leverages unmatched proprietary data, reach, and scale to identify, engage, and convert prospective accounts. With Madison Logic, B2B marketers can easily gain insights into their target accounts to personalize their message, optimize their programs, and inform their sales and marketing strategy. Madison Logic is a global company based in New York City and additional information can be found at www.madisonlogic.com and @madisonlogic