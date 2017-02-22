Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX:MPC)(TSX:MPC.C), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 21, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marvin Haasen 2,558,455 99.92% 2,152 0.08% Sam Grippo 2,558,455 99.92% 2,152 0.08% Michael W. Delesalle 2,560,607 100.00% - 0.00% Peter J. Bonner 2,560,607 100.00% - 0.00% Mark E. Elliott 2,560,607 100.00% - 0.00%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company with approximately $435 million in investment properties, comprising 1.8 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space, of which, over 99% of the available space is leased.