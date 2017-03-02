Mag Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Mag Copper Limited ("Mag Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:QUE)(CSE:QUE.CN) announces that Mr. Greg Gibson has resigned as a director of the Company effective March 1, 2017. The board of directors and management would like to thank Mr. Gibson for his contribution to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

The Company wishes to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, with the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Thor.

Jennifer Thor has been a Corporate Securities Law Clerk at Irwin Lowy LLP since August 2011. Prior thereto, she worked for several prominent laws firms in Toronto, including Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. From June 2000 to September 2001, Ms. Thor was a Legal Assistant at BHP Billiton (formerly, Rio Algom Limited). In addition, she has served as a director of various junior mining companies. Mr. Thor graduated from Humber College with a diploma in the Law Clerk Program and is a member of the Institute of Law Clerks of Ontario.

The Canadian National Stock Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.