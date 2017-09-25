Magazines Canada and Adwanted.com Announce Exclusive Partnership

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - A new partnership between Adwanted.com and Magazines Canada is set to make advertising sales easier than ever for Magazines Canada members. Through this exclusive partnership, Adwanted, the offline advertising marketplace, offers a special rate for Magazines Canada members who use Adwanted's private advertising sales platform.

Inspired by 10 years of automation and innovation within the media and advertising business, Adwanted is the first and only automated buying and selling platform for print brands and their related multichannel advertising. The easy-to-use platform creates efficiencies by automating much of the ad-buying process, and drives new revenue opportunities in Canada (and worldwide) with a growing online marketplace of 120,000+ listed buyers.

Currently based in France, Adwanted has now established a presence in Canada, the USA and Spain, with partners that include senior management from agencies and media companies.

"This partnership has great potential benefit for our members," said Matthew Holmes, CEO of Magazines Canada. "While magazine brands reach consumers through a variety of on and offline channels, print advertising is one of the most effective ways to drive brand awareness and purchase behavior. Making it easier for magazines and advertisers to connect helps everyone."

"Now that Adwanted is operating in Canada, we felt that Magazines Canada made a natural partner for us. Magazines Canada has clearly pushed innovation as a key part of operating success for their members. We are thrilled to be part of the innovative strategy. The Adwanted marketplace has a lot to offer Canadian magazines, and we are looking forward to working with them," said Emmanuel Debuyck, CEO of Adwanted.

About Adwanted

Adwanted USA, Inc. is the North-American arm of the Adwanted Group. Adwanted provides its clients and users with a marketplace specializing in the non-programmatic purchase and sale of advertising space (TV, radio, newspapers and magazines, outdoor, non-media and digital). Adwanted makes it easier, cheaper and faster for advertising agencies and media owners to match their needs through an automated private online marketplace. It allows media owners to access more buyers and buyers to buy their media automatically based on audience. Visit adwanted.com.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. 350 French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.