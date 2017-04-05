Magento Accelerates Digital Innovation with Commerce Cloud Enhancements

Shipping, Business Intelligence, Content Management and Social Media Capabilities Advance Customer Experiences and Simplify Commerce Innovation for More Than 260,000 Merchants Globally

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Magento Commerce, the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, today at Imagine 2017 announced major enhancements to its flagship product, Magento Commerce Cloud, including new capabilities for shipping, content management, social commerce, payments, and business intelligence. Merchants will benefit from elegant drag-and-drop content management features that make it easier to build rich sites, facilitate social commerce, and leverage built-in analytics to elevate the brand experience. This announcement marks a significant step forward for Magento in enabling merchants and developers to delight audiences with seamless, personalized experiences across all channels and phases of the customer journey.

"In today's fast-paced, noisy economy, brands need to anticipate and deliver exceptional experiences ahead of consumer demand. Commerce must come to customers, whenever and wherever they want it," said Jason Woosley, SVP of product and technology at Magento. "These additions to Magento Commerce Cloud demonstrate our commitment to providing leading capabilities to merchants as they compete in this new era of commerce."

The new Magento Commerce Cloud enhancements enable merchants to:

Optimize shipping and fulfillment : Magento Shipping provides greater control and automation over the entire shipping and fulfillment process, effectively reducing cart abandonment and unlocking business efficiencies to accelerate growth. Magento Shipping is powered by Temando, and provided as a bundled extension in Magento Commerce Cloud. Magento Shipping also provides an API-based infrastructure that delivers speed, scalability, reliability, and connectivity to third-party shipping providers while offering out-of-the-box access to regional and international carriers. For more information, please see our separate press release, "Magento Commerce Introduces Magento Shipping to Provide Merchants with Global Scale and Cost Efficiencies": magento.com/press-room/press-releases/magento-commerce-introduces-magento-shipping-provide-merchants-global





The new Magento Commerce Cloud enhancements will be available this summer.

About Magento Commerce

Trusted by more than 260,000 businesses worldwide, Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries. In addition to its flagship open source digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omni-channel solutions empowering merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. With more than $101 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually, Magento Commerce is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, counting more than double the clients to the next closest competitor, the B2B 300, and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest eCommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.