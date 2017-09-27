Magento Commerce Announces Record Cloud Growth Among Mid-to-Large Enterprise Customers

Magento Gains Traction with Enterprise Merchants and Increases Global Talent Base

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Today at Shop.org's Digital Retail Conference, Magento Commerce, the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, announced record growth of its next generation cloud platform with more than 50 percent of new mid-to-large enterprise customers choosing Magento Commerce Cloud. The company's strong momentum is a result of product innovation, expanding its community of partners, and hiring top talent across the globe.

Recent momentum comes on the heels of "The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites For Midsize Organizations, Q3 2017" report, in which Magento was named a leader. The Wave evaluates the top B2B commerce platforms for mid-sized merchants with $50-500 million in total revenue, assessing market presence, breadth of current offerings and strategy. Magento was cited as a "best fit for mid-sized B2B companies that want an open, feature-rich solution that can be extended easily and inexpensively." The platform's ability to respond to the rapidly evolving B2B environment and provide merchants with flexible, scalable out-of-the-box solutions were major differentiators for Magento.

"All businesses today need to control their brands and deliver differentiated experiences that keep pace with consumer expectations," said Mark Lavelle, CEO of Magento Commerce. "We're committed to providing both B2C and B2B merchants with an open, flexible platform that enables them to deliver exceptional customer experiences and that can scale with their business needs. We are also thrilled to be opening our new office in Los Angeles just as Shop.org kicks off this week."

Company highlights include:

Record enterprise traction with more than 50 percent of new mid-to-large enterprise customers choosing Magento Commerce Cloud

Growing adoption of the next generation Magento 2 platform to more than 13,000 live sites

40 percent year-over-year headcount growth and a new 25,000 square-foot office in Los Angeles, California

More than 280,000 Magento-specific jobs across the global Magento community of technology partners, system integrators and merchant customers

Over $124 billion in online commerce sales powered annually, a number that is expected to reach $224 billion by 2020 according to IDC

Recognized as the number one commerce platform on the 2017 Internet Retailer Top 1000 and B2B Top 300, the Magento Cloud has seen increased adoption among top global brands, including Dr. Martens, Tomorrow Sleep and Big Bus Tours.

About Magento Commerce

Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries, with more than $124 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually. In addition to its flagship digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. Magento Commerce is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, the B2B 300 and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest ecommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.