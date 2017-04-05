Magento Commerce Introduces Magento Shipping to Provide Merchants with Global Scale and Cost Efficiencies

Streamlined Fulfillment and Logistics Reduce Cart Abandonment, Improve Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Magento Commerce, the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, today at Imagine 2017 announced Magento Shipping, an intelligent, multicarrier solution that automates shipping and fulfillment for brands across industries and geographies. The new offering provides merchants with out-of-the-box access to leading regional and international carriers to automate fulfillment, drive cart conversion, uncover new revenue and expand addressable markets. With more than $101 billion in commerce generated annually on the Magento platform, Magento Shipping opens a huge opportunity for carriers and merchants alike to create new customer experiences on a global scale.

More than 86 percent of cart abandonment is related to shipping costs and convenience, according to eMarketer. Magento Shipping is an end-to-end solution that provides greater control over shipping and fulfillment, effectively reducing cart abandonment and unlocking business efficiencies to accelerate growth. Seamless integration with Magento Digital Commerce and Magento Commerce Order Management simplifies commerce operations and streamlines customer experiences. With this new offering, merchants deliver superior cart-to-door shipping experiences that drive order conversion and customer loyalty.

"With Magento Shipping's native carrier connections, we're able to streamline shipping operations and reduce our shipping cost structure," said Scott Harris, marketing manager of brewing products, Coopers Brewery. "Built-in intelligence and conversion-enhancing features allow us to provide our customers the best possible experience in the shopping cart."

Magento Shipping enables merchants to:

Easily connect with global carriers: Gain instant access to leading regional and international carrier networks with seamless carrier registration and activation.

Drive customer loyalty and uncover new revenue: Dynamically display convenient, competitively-priced shipping options and keep delivery promises to customers.

Automate fulfillment: Seamlessly pack and dispatch parcels from any location with any carrier, using granular, easily configurable automation rules.

Reduce costs: Optimize carrier selection and ensure accurate billing with advanced packing intelligence.

Accelerate time to market: Deliver speed, scalability, reliability, and connectivity to third-party shipping providers with API-based infrastructure.





Magento Shipping is powered by Temando, a Neopost Company and Magento Premier Technology Partner specializing in multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership provides a highly scalable platform to address the full spectrum of merchant needs.

"Providing cost-effective shipping is one of the largest pain points for merchants of all sizes," said Mark Lenhard, SVP of strategy, Magento. "In addition to gaining easy access to global carriers, merchants will streamline shipping processes and capture greater visibility into the customer journey from cart to front door."

Magento Shipping will be available this summer with Magento Commerce Cloud and Magento Commerce Order Management. For more information, please visit: https://magento.com/products/shipping.

