Magento Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Magento Commerce Named a Leader Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Magento Commerce, the worldwide leader in digital commerce innovation cloud, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. The company believes this recognition underscores the platform's unique ability to provide customers with the agility and scalability they need to grow their businesses, respond to shifting marketing demands, and maintain a low total cost-of-ownership.

The report evaluates digital commerce platforms based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Magento Commerce provides a comprehensive, open and flexible commerce cloud backed by a large, vibrant community of developers, technology partners, and system integrators who embrace openness and collaboration as their core ethos.

"Heads of commerce face a perfect storm of change: escalating consumer expectations, rapidly shifting technologies and consumer behaviors, and increasing market disruption from digital business models," said Mark Lavelle, CEO of Magento Commerce. "Leading brands want to build brand-worthy experiences at the center of their digital strategies. At Magento, we're committed to helping merchants unleash their creative potential so that they can scale, grow, and achieve sustainable differentiation."

The world's leading brands, including Canon, Nestle, Zumiez, Helly Hansen, and Frankfurt Airport, rely on Magento's open platform and rich ecosystem to create customer experiences that distinguish them from competitors. Magento Commerce Cloud is uniquely designed to meet the needs of B2B and B2C merchants. More than 60% of Magento merchants use the platform to sell to both businesses and direct to consumers.

"In an age where successful commerce hinges on a company's ability to rapidly innovate and deliver exceptional customer experiences across channels, Magento's open, flexible and scalable platform has unleashed new potential for Canon," said Aman Bhalla, head of Digital Commerce, Canon Oceania. "With Magento's industry-leading products and unparalleled ecosystem, we have created experiences that enable consumers and businesses to buy and experience Canon in the manner that suits them best, whenever and wherever they are. We have seen record breaking months since launch and the platform allows us to exceed customers' expectations and build on Canon's 80-year heritage of quality and trust."

For more information about the April 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, please visit: https://about.magento.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader-digital-commerce.html

To learn more about Magento's recent product announcements visit: https://magento.com/press-room

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Magento Commerce

Trusted by more than 260,000 businesses worldwide, Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries. In addition to its flagship open source digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omni-channel solutions empowering merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. With more than $101 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually, Magento Commerce is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, counting more than double the clients to the next closest competitor, the B2B 300, and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest eCommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.