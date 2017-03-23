Magical Vegas Nets New Gamers with Marin Social Budget Algo Optimizer

Online gaming platform uses Marin to automate bid optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Today, Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced that Spacebar Media successfully used Marin Social to increase first-time depositing players in its Magical Vegas online casino by 51%. In addition, Spacebar enjoyed a 22% reduction in costs associated with onboarding first-time depositing players and a 29% increase in registrant volume.

Magical Vegas is an online gaming platform with hundreds of casino games available to access on any device. Online acquisition of not only registrants but also actual first-time depositing players is vital to their growth, where even fractional reduction in costs makes all the difference.

Spacebar Media wanted to improve their performance by implementing an automated solution. They wanted to take a structured "test and control" approach so they could clearly measure the impact of the new solution. A one-month campaign tested Marin Social's new Budget Algo Optimizer. The algorithm automatically awarded top-performing ad sets that met the campaign goal, including both the volume and costs of conversion. Spacebar Media previously used Facebook's Power Editor tool.

With Marin Social, Spacebar Media not only saw improved Magical Vegas performance, but also achieved a competitive primary KPI goal of increasing volume of first-time depositing players while also decreasing costs.

"Budget Algo Optimizer is vastly more simple than the manual effort it took for us to optimize our social ad campaigns," said Gidon Jacobs, Digital Marketing Manager at Spacebar Media. "We're proud to have been part of the beta for this new feature, which exceeded all of our expectations."

"These are the kind of results we and our early adopters love to see in each new Marin feature," said Wesley MacLaggan, Head of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "With the Budget Algo Optimizer, we remain committed to helping our customers bring down cost and increase revenue on their digital advertising campaigns."

About Spacebar Media and Magical Vegas

Spacebar Media Ltd., a group company of the Stride Gaming Group, is a market leader in the online gaming space. Located in London, it has over 50 employees catering to an international market. Magical Vegas is an online casino dedicated to giving players a Vegas feeling, night and day. Open 24 hours, Magical Vegas has been especially created for users to fully experience on any device, be it laptop, mobile, or tablet. Play Magical Vegas and 'Bring Home the Magic'. See www.magicalvegas.com.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's ( NYSE : MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin provides industry leading enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to measure, manage, and optimize billions of dollars in annualized ad spend across the web and mobile devices. Offering an integrated SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and display advertising, Marin helps digital marketers improve financial performance, save time, and make better decisions. Advertisers use Marin to create, target, and convert precise audiences based on recent buying signals from users' search, social, and display interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in eight countries, Marin's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit marinsoftware.com.

