Magna Terra Lists its Common Shares on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MTT)(SSE:MTTCL) is pleased to announce that it's common shares have been accepted for trading on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago (the "BCS"), the stock exchange based in Santiago, Chile under the trading symbol MTTCL commencing today. The TSX Venture Exchange has a formal working relationship with the BCS, and the Company is keen to provide its shareholders, some of whom reside in South America the opportunity to trade in its shares through a "local" Exchange.

Mr. Lew Lawrick, President & CEO of Magna Terra commented: "Given our focus on the Horn of South America and our large and very prospective exploration portfolio in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, the Company is keen to see if this opportunity can assist our efforts in bringing new shareholder interest from beyond our traditional markets. We look forward to working with the BCS to maximize the benefits this opportunity offers."

About Us

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a Canada based, precious metals focused exploration company, with a portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec and a strategic interest in the Horn of South America. Magna Terra has recently announced the acquisition of a significant exploration portfolio in the prolific yet underexplored Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina and has assembled an experienced team to advance this highly prospective exploration portfolio in the near term. A number of these projects are available for option or joint venture, and additional information can be found on the company's website at: www.magnaterraminerals.com

