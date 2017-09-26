Magna5 Selects VergX for Its Innovative Network-as-a-Service Offering for Their Agent Channel & Enterprise Customers

Turnkey Cloud-Managed Offering Enables Magna5 to Seamlessly Integrate SD-WAN and SD-Security Solutions into their Product Portfolio

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Magna5, a national cloud communications and hybrid network service provider, today announced that it has selected the VergX Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering to provide SD-WAN & SD-Security solutions to its Agent Channel and enterprise customers.

Leveraging Versa Networks' cloud-native multi-tenant software platform and comprehensive suite of networking and security services, VergX has developed a NaaS offering, empowering service providers like Magna5 to provide their agent channel and end customers a fully managed and tiered service portfolio including advanced SD-WAN, next-generation firewall and unified threat management (UTM).

The two companies will roll out their initial partnership plans during the Channel Partners Evolution event in Austin Sept 25-28, collocated with SDxE: The Software-Defined-Everything Enterprise Conference and Expo.

This new SD-WAN and SD-Security offering provides a premium user experience with real-time access to application routing, network performance, next-gen firewall settings and advanced network analytics. Combined with the Magna5 national cloud communications and hybrid network product offering, this new solution extends the Company's reputation as a market leader in providing network services, unified communications, and infrastructure technology.

"We enable business transformation for our customers through the cloud, allowing them to create opportunities for growth, agility and competitiveness," said Greg Forrest, CEO, Magna5. "We offer this by continuing to innovate and integrate best-of-breed solutions, like Versa Networks SD-WAN and SD-Security, into our infrastructure, through this partnership with VergX, while ensuring a best-in-class user experience."

Magna5 offers a suite of cloud-based unified communication and collaboration services to 7,500 mid-market customers, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), and the web-based collaboration tool Accession.

"We're excited that Magna5 has chosen to become a VergX reseller and embrace this innovative NaaS offering," said Chris Chirico, COO, VergX. "This multi-tenant platform enables companies like Magna5 to offer a true enterprise-class SD-WAN and SD-Security solution to their customers and agent channels."

The VergX offering allows resellers to go to market within weeks and offer their customers a tiered service portfolio including advanced SD-WAN, Next Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management. Because it is a cloud-based service, VergX partners like Magna5 and its Agent Channel, can provide a comprehensive service offering hands-on management and detailed reporting from a single pane of glass without purchasing and deploying their own underlying infrastructure.

Magna5's Agent Channel and Reseller network offers comprehensive voice, data and cloud offerings to a customer base that includes regional leaders within technology, education, healthcare, government, financial services and beyond.

With corporate headquarters in Dallas, Magna5 operates office and network facilities across the country, including Miami, Albany, NY, New York City, San Antonio, TX, Portland, OR, Los Angeles and Seattle.

About Magna5

Magna5 delivers network services, unified communications, and infrastructure technology to more than 7,500 mid-market enterprise customers, including regional leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services and beyond. Serving small- to mid-market sized companies, Magna5 offers traditional voice and data services as well as a host of "above the net" cloud services. Headquartered in Dallas, Magna5 operates office and network facilities across the country, including Miami, FL, Albany, NY, New York City, NY, San Antonio, TX, Portland, OR, Los Angeles, CA, and Seattle, WA. Magna5 is a portfolio company of NewSpring Holdings, Radnor, PA-based NewSpring Capital's dedicated buy and build strategy. For more information, visit http://www.magna5global.com/.

About VERGX

VergX is a best-in-class single source provider of turnkey cloud-managed Reseller Solutions, specializing in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), including SD-WAN and SD-Security with Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Unified Threat Management (UTM).

Leveraging Versa Networks' cloud-native multi-tenant software platform and comprehensive suite of networking and security services, VergX has developed a turnkey solution for MSPs and resellers looking to take advantage of the growing SD-WAN market. The solution empowers VergX partners to offer their end customers fully managed SD-WAN and SD-Security.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, LLC, NewSpring Capital's dedicated buy and build strategy, focuses on control buyouts and platform builds, targeting profitable, growing companies seeking a financial partner to better assist them in achieving their goals. NewSpring Capital, based in Radnor, PA., collectively manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital supporting more than 120 portfolio companies across its growth equity, control buyout and mezzanine debt strategies. Combining deep operating knowledge with financial and investing expertise, NewSpring Capital provides growing companies the financial resources, advice, network of contacts and strategic partnerships necessary to be successful.

For more information, visit http://www.newspringcapital.com/.