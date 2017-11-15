MagneGas Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2017; Metal Cutting Fuel and Welding Supply Revenues Increases 30%

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - MagneGas Corporation ("MagneGas" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017.

Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas, stated, "This quarter we achieved a 30% increase in metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues versus the same period last year. If it wasn't for the damaging hurricanes that paralyzed much of the gulf coast of Florida in early September, we believe our sales would have been significantly higher. We also had a one-time unit sale last year of $361,150 which effected our year-over-year comparison. Revenues actually increased 30% when unit sales are excluded from the prior year. We have already booked $3.5 million in gasification unit sales in October and we are on pace to dramatically increase metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a result, we are on track to generate more revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, than in any full fiscal year in our corporate history."

"Our continued growth in metal cutting and welding supply sales is primarily due to the successful expansions into two new locations in Lakeland and Sarasota, as well as scaling the revenues in Clearwater, Florida. We also succeeded in launching our industrial sales division in the summer. We saw strong potential as we brought on an experienced industrial sales team, which has since exceeded all our internal expectations. Our strategy has been to first present our MagneGas2® product to new clients, and then broaden these relationships with additional product sales. We have been able to successfully cross-sell high margin industrial gas and welding products into these new industrials clients which provides MagneGas with significant growth opportunities."

"This month, we announced that all three of our largest MagneGas distributors, Holston Gases, Haun Welding Supply and AWISCO, have agreed to significant increases in MagneGas2® purchases to meet increased end market demand. As part of the agreement, the distributors have agreed to minimum purchases to maintain areas of preferential treatment, which, based on current projections, would represent a minimum two-fold increase in sales from these distributors beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017. We have focused our initial efforts on the Eastern U.S., and this increase in product demand is a clear indication that we are penetrating the market, and our technology is winning market acceptance. Our dramatic reductions in production costs associated with the switch to Butanol as a feedstock, coupled with lower delivery costs, have enabled our Company to serve the growing market demand with a significant improvement in our bottom line. Price reductions in MagneGas2® come at a time when acetylene prices have spiked due to supply restrictions associated with the recent hurricanes, further enhancing the market response. We will look to further leverage this success as we significantly expand our existing distributor relationships and add additional distributors in targeted territories in the coming year."

"Internationally, we are aggressively expanding sales of our gasification and sterilization units. In October, we signed a $0.5 million consulting agreement with an option to increase this agreement to $1.0 million, with our European partner. Recently, we announced that we have sold two gasification units to produce MagneGas2® for a total of $3.5 million in Europe, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2018. We have been working closely with our European partners and have identified numerous opportunities for our proprietary gasification and sterilization technologies across Europe. Importantly, our partners have existing facilities we can utilize for testing both solid and liquid waste streams. The European market is particularly receptive to both the environmental and economic advantages of our technology. There is significant pent up demand in Europe, due to the regulatory environment and other factors including the European Union climate and energy initiative. One of the key targets for the EU is for 20% of all energy to be produced from renewable sources by 2020, as this represents an immediate and sizable market opportunity for MagneGas."

Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas, commented, "The Company made a strategic decision a year ago to focus on immediate revenue generation, improving cash flows and profitability. We spent the first two quarters of 2017 adjusting our staffing model to shift increasingly towards a sales driven model. As a result, our SG&A has decreased by approximately $612,000 versus the second quarter of 2017. At the same time, we have seen a meaningful improvement in operating cash flows, with cash flow from operations improving 46% compared to the first nine months of 2016. During the fourth quarter, our liquidity has rapidly improved and we have used our resources to quickly improve our working capital while reducing our near-term liabilities. We have put in place the key strategic pieces to fully enable accelerated growth in ESSI in Florida and expand our distributor relationships across the eastern half of the US, while driving international sales in Europe. We believe we have now turned the corner, and we project that 2017 revenue will grow over 120% versus 2016. We are truly gaining momentum and significantly improving our fundamentals, which we believe will lead to continued rapid growth and profitability in 2018 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $879,511 and $2,717,503 as compared to $1,037,668 and $2,540,588 for the same period last year. The decrease in revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2017 was partly attributable to the hurricane that paralyzed much of the gulf coast of Florida in September of 2017 and the decline in one-time unit sales in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017, as compared with the same period in 2016. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, we generated revenues from our metal cutting fuel and welding supply division of $879,511 and $2,717,503 compared to $676,518 and $1,985,688, respectively. This increase was primarily due to successful expansion through our two new locations in Lakeland and Sarasota, adding additional customers in Clearwater, FL and distributors acquired through ESSI.

Gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $327,137 and $1,129,084 compared to $405,137 and $801,947 for the same period last year. The improvement in gross profit for the nine-month period was due in part to strategic price increases and controlling the cost of materials

Operating costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 were $2,620,664 and $9,018,931 compared to $3,011,124 and $9,024,824. During the nine months ended September 30, 2017 we recognized a non-cash expense of $2,288,741 in stock primarily used as compensation for third party services, compared to $820,500 in the comparable nine months ended September 30, 2016. As a result, cash based operating expenses excluding any stock based compensation decreased 18% in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Other non-cash operating expenses were due to depreciation and amortization charges of $526,602 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, compared to $507,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

About MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas® Corporation (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel "MagneGas2®" is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas®, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S. and through its wholly owned distributor, ESSI (Equipment Sales and Services, Inc). ESSI has four locations in Florida and distributes MagneGas2®, industrial gases and welding supplies. For more information on ESSI, please visit the company's website at http://www.weldingsupplytampa.com.

MagneGas Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 93,895 $ 1,616,410 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $101,063 and $145,931, respectively 542,800 442,555 Inventory, net 1,604,857 1,615,933 Prepaid and other current assets 304,580 226,305 Total Current Assets 2,546,132 3,901,203 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,902,058 and $1,474,944, respectively 6,015,305 6,402,931 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $484,470 and $401,277, respectively 421,712 437,121 Security deposits 37,356 26,636 Goodwill 2,108,781 2,108,781 Total Assets $ 11,129,286 $ 12,876,672 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,611,993 416,247 Accrued expenses 661,034 276,630 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 44,824 25,000 Capital leases, current 8,793 9,328 Note payable, net of debt discount of $13,043 and 0, respectively 986,957 - Promissory notes payable - related party 340,007 - Derivative liabilities - 7,700,585 Total Current Liabilities 3,653,608 8,427,790 Long Term Liabilities Note payable 520,000 520,000 Capital leases, net of current 8,806 25,317 Senior convertible debenture, net of debt discount of $27,504 and $811,000, respectively 1,496 75,000 Total Liabilities 4,183,910 9,048,107 Commitments and Contingencies Series C Preferred stock: 25,000 shares designated; 0 shares issued and outstanding. - - Series D Preferred stock: 694,422 shares designated; 0 shares issued and outstanding. - - Series E Preferred stock: 455,882 shares designated; 0 shares issued and outstanding. - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock: $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 1,000 1,000 Series B Preferred stock: 2,700 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 - - Common stock: $0.001 par; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 13,358,128 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 5,804,027 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 13,358 5,804 Additional paid-in-capital 67,637,489 57,380,241 Accumulated deficit (60,706,471 ) (53,558,480 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,945,376 3,828,565 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,129,286 $ 12,876,672