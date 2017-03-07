Magnum Energy Releases Next Generation BACnet Gateway Device for Enhanced Visibility and Improved Operation of Buildings

Provides building automation, facility managers and organizations with connected building solutions through cost effective, scalable wireless controls

HUDSON, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Magnum Energy Solutions, LLC, a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative energy management solutions, announces today the release of eBox 2.0, the only seamless BACnet integration gateway on the market for lighting, HVAC, plug loads as well as metering.

This next generation technology is based on the exponentially growing success Magnum has achieved - having presently over 10 million square feet of proven building projects already deployed using eBox, with integrations to Johnson Controls Metasys, Tridium as well as Automated Logic. The enhanced gateway is designed to more elegantly and proficiently discover, display, and control device points to support a single uniform building system.

"Our existing eBox gateway is bringing us incredible building control opportunities of much larger scope and complexity because we have proven how well we can integrate our wireless end devices, including lighting controls, into BACnet-based building automation platforms. The sophisticated integration we have been able to achieve allows for enhanced operational efficiencies and the critical data gathering that is expected to drive the coming IoT revolution," said Mike Giorgi, Magnum's CEO.

The eBox 2.0 remains simple to use, requiring no programming and no scripting but the hardware received a major upgrade to elegantly streamline the installation and commissioning of building management applications and Magnum's wireless end devices. The enhanced enclosure is more aesthetically pleasing and allows for various commercial mounting options. Also eBox 2.0 has power-over-ethernet (PoE) capabilities on board, no longer requiring a separate adapter and additionally includes embedded WiFi connectivity as well as the ability to add an external antenna.

"We highly anticipate that eBox 2.0 will continue to spur the union of typically disparate building systems, namely HVAC and lighting," states Patrick Mause, CTO of Magnum and lead developer of the eBox. As an added bonus, when the eBox 2.0 is utilized with Magnum's OPUS line of fixture-embedded lighting controls, an innovative feature called "auto commissioning" can be utilized. This nearly eliminates the manual creation of BACnet associated "inputs" and "outputs."

Magnum is also planning to roll out a dual delivery capable gateway on the heels of eBox 2.0 that will allow for BACnet-based bidirectional control, while at the same time delivering an input stream of critical data for IoT applications. This innovative new device essentially combines the cBox, Magnum's wireless to Amazon IoT gateway product, with eBox 2.0. Relevant applications and verticals can then expand exponentially and provide corporate level management visibility into certain parts of the building's system or even equipment, without the need to understand BACnet or connect to the building automation system.

Magnum Energy Solutions is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative energy management solutions for both commercial and residential applications and to the OEM market. MES specializes in embedded hardware intelligence and also develops customize software solutions to cover, allowing companies to rapidly develop and deploy wireless solutions to support their application or vertical. With no wires to run and no batteries to replace, our solutions are secure, scalable, flexible, easy to install and even easier to use. For more information, please visit www.magnumes.com.