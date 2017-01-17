Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation Has Become Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc.

New Name Part of Rebranding of Company Following Successful Emergence from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection as a Reorganized Company

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation has changed its name to Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (the "Company") as part of the rebranding of the Company following its successful emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a reorganized Company in May 2016. The name change became effective today, and the Company expects that its full transition to the name Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. will occur over the next few weeks. At this time, the names of the Company's operating subsidiaries in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and North Dakota have not been changed, but the Company expects to change the names of such subsidiaries to align with the Company's new name in the near future. Pending such name changes, such subsidiaries will each be rebranded as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. Effective today, the Company has also changed its primary website URL to BRMResources.com.

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. Management Comments

John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc., commented: "We are very pleased to be transitioning our corporate name to Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. The rebranding is an integral part of the Company's ongoing broader corporate strategy to position the Company for growth and value optimization of its core assets."

About Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc.

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. and subsidiaries are an Irving, Texas based independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is presently active in two of the most prolific unconventional shale resource plays in North America, the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in Northwest West Virginia and Southeast Ohio.