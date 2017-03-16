Maintenance Services Sought for Walhonding Project

HUNTINGTON, WV--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - The Huntington District Corps of Engineers released a solicitation on March 16 for a contractor to provide maintenance services, which includes mowing and maintenance services, at Walhonding Projects in Ohio.

In its solicitation, the Huntington District Corps of Engineers indicated that the period of performance will be a base period with four additional one-year option periods, and that it intends to issue a Firm Fixed-Price, Indefinite Delivery type contract that does not exceed $1.25 million over the entire contract period.

The Huntington District Corps of Engineers intends to issue the contract as a whole to the contractor who provides the lowest-priced technically acceptable responsible and responsive offer.

The size standard is $7.5M in average annual receipts, and the Huntington District Corps of Engineers has set aside this opportunity for 100 percent small business set-asides. The relevant NAICS Code is 561730.

Interested and capable contractors must respond by e-mail to Corey Black at Corey.A.Black@usace.army.mil by no later than March 30 at 11 a.m. EDT.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

