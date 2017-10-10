Majestic Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire Palatka, FL-based ATC Holding, Inc.

MORGANTOWN, WV--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Majestic Oil & Gas, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJOG) is pleased to announce it has executed a Letter of Intent pursuant to which "MJOG" will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Palatka, FL-based ATC Holding, Inc. The acquisition should be completed within 30 business days in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share exchange agreement.

ATC was established on January 10, 2013, as a Florida Corporation which was founded from the legacy of the Staples Brothers, who from 1976 specialized in maximizing the holding capacity of a wide range of industrial vessels through recovery, recycling, or cleaning. These concepts were utilized in other holding areas, such as industrial ponds and lagoons. Their patented machinery, equipment, tooling, and accessories have made ATC unique in the industry. ATC will take their proven techniques and equipment and make them even more effective and safer with the latest robotic and cobotic technologies. Having originally been focused in the Southeast U.S., serving the Pulp and Paper Industries. ATC are experts in providing problem-solving technologies and solutions for ponds and lagoons of all types, specializing in removing dense and viscous material not easily removed by conventional methods. ATC has expanded its services to include working with industrial storage tank cleaning problems, particularly the removal of heavy residue from large diameter vessels. They have cleaning systems that can be used while the tank is still in operation, without the necessity for tank entry. Our patented "Soap Recovery Bucket" is the only portable system on the market capable of removing the valuable soap, and restoring lost capacity in a cost effective manner. This creates a safer, more cost effective solids removal. During outages, they provide equipment that slurries the sludge to return to use. We also grind up the material and send it down a vacuum system, to a waiting truck. For ATC to continue its profitability and growth, and develop new markets, they will expand their manufacturing and service capabilities over the next five years.

"ATC has contracts with Fortune 500 companies such as Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, International Paper Co., sales of over $2 million dollars, and potential future jobs of over $17 million in the pipeline. ATC is very excited to go public," said CEO, Wilford "Pete" Petersen.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.