Major enhancements will be made to the Saint-Adelphe skating rink and the Champlain Centre du Tricentenaire

The Government of Canada supports community projects in Saint-Adelphe and Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as these ones by the Municipality of Champlain and the Centre des loisirs de Saint-Adelphe, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, MP for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of International Trade, announced that the Municipality of Champlain (website in French only) and the Centre des loisirs de Saint-Adelphe (website in French only) have been respectively granted $456,567 and $300,000 in financial assistance, in the form of non-repayable contributions, to upgrade the Champlain Centre du Tricentenaire and the Saint-Adelphe skating rink.

Specifically, the financial assistance to the Municipality of Champlain will help carry out renovation work on the building that houses the community centre, while the support to the Centre des loisirs de Saint-Adelphe will help build a roof to cover the skating rink, a new concrete base and new boards. The funding is awarded under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will preserve and enhance our community infrastructure so that Canadians and their families can have cultural, sports, recreational and leisure times for many years to come. I am proud to see my community benefit from this program."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, MP for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of International Trade

"The Government of Canada supports projects like the Centre du Tricentenaire and the Centre des loisirs de Saint-Adelphe, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to be able to count on CED's support to carry out major upgrade to our outdoor skating rink. All citizens, big and small, will then be able to enjoy improved facilities, regardless of the weather."

Jean-Guy Rodrigue, Vice-President, Centre des loisirs de Saint-Adelphe

"The support received under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will make a difference in the quality of services we provide to citizens. This is good news for all users of the Centre du Tricentenaire."

Guy Simon, Mayor of Champlain

