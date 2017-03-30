Major Indianapolis Hotel Reaches Another Milestone

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The Hyatt Regency Indianapolis will celebrate its 40th year of serving the Indianapolis community on April 24th. The milestone will be commemorated with a spirited event featuring The Flying Toasters, a cocktail reception and prizes. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium, and connected to the Convention Center and Circle City Mall, Hyatt Regency Indianapolis features 499 guest rooms and over 35,000 square feet of multi-event function space. Managed by Davidson Hotels and Resorts, the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis is the recipient of many awards including naming the Eagle's Nest Restaurant as a Most Romantic Restaurant by OpenTable, 2016 Venue of the Year by the Indiana Chapter of Meeting Planners International, and 2014 Top Workplace in Central Indiana.

www.indianapolis.regency.hyatt.com is one of only nine Indiana hotels to receive the 2017 Four Diamond Award. "Hyatt Regency Indianapolis is thrilled to receive AAA's Four Diamond Award," said Joe Pinto, General Manager. "This Award recognizes the passion and commitment by our team of tremendous associates in providing our guests with world-class personal service, unparalleled comfort and memorable experiences." Additionally, Mr. Pinto added that "the newly renovated Lobby, farm-to-table fat Rooster diner, and popular Level One Lounge has energized the appetite and sense of engagement for unique experiences by our highly valued and discriminating AAA guests."