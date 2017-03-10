Major roadway upgrades in Surrey and Delta to provide economic boost

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses efficiently move their goods to domestic and international markets, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Scott Hamilton, MLA for Delta North, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; Robin Silvester, President and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; and Bryce Williams, Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation; announced an agreement to jointly fund a series of road and highway improvements in the Delta and Surrey regions of BC. The estimated total cost is $245,176,671. The Government of Canada is contributing $81,671,139, the Government of B.C. is contributing approximately $80,000,000, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is contributing approximately $80,000,000, and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.
This project involves five major improvements along three key, interconnected gateway corridors that will benefit communities by reducing congestion and boost Asia-Pacific trade opportunities. Included are upgrades to Highway 91, Highway 91 Connector, Highway 17, and Deltaport Way/27B Avenue. Once completed, these upgrades will increase capacity, efficiency and safety as truck and passenger traffic is expected to grow along these important trade corridors and Deltaport-the Port of Vancouver's largest container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta.
Construction is expected to start in 2017 and to be completed by 2021, generating $194 million in economic benefit and an estimated 745 direct construction jobs over the course of the project. The project will also create economic and employment opportunities for the Tsawwassen First Nation.
Quotes
"Demand for Canadian exports in Asia-Pacific markets continues to grow at a rapid rate. Working in partnership with every order of government, we are making smart investments that further Canada's competitive advantages and foster a thriving middle class by opening the country to new economic, social and environmental possibilities. We are also working to ensure residents can travel safely and efficiently across their communities."
The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Member of Parliament for Delta. On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"These highway upgrades will reduce travel times for container trucks serving Deltaport and for British Columbians living in communities south of the Fraser River. By improving the flow of traffic through this region, residents and local businesses will be better connected to their communities, both socially and economically."
Scott Hamilton, MLA for Delta North. On behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia
"The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is always looking for ways to balance growing demand for trade with the need to protect our environment and maintain the quality of life of our neighbours. These highway improvement projects will improve the safety and efficiency of the road networks in communities through which container trucks travel to and from port terminals, while increasing capacity in support of growing demand for Canadian trade."
Robin Silvester, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
"These infrastructure investments will have positive long-term impacts on Tsawwassen First Nation's plans for sustainable economic growth. Direct benefits include job creation, an improved road and transit network to serve our residents, visitors and workers, and substantial traffic relief at major congestion points through the community. We are pleased to partner with the Province and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority on this project - one that is well-aligned with our strategic priorities as a self-governing First Nation."
Bryce Williams, Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation
Quick facts
- The total estimated cost of these five improvement projects is $245,176,671, out of which the Government of Canada is contributing $81,671,139 through the National Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.
- The Government of B.C. and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority are each contributing approximately $80,000,000, and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.
- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is Canada's largest port with 180 million dollars of goods moving through it every single day.
- Strengthening infrastructure to get goods and services to expanding markets in Asia and the world is a top priority in B.C. on the Move, the Province's 10 year transportation plan, in the Province's Pacific Gateway Transportation Strategy 2012-2020 and in the BC Jobs Plan.
- The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
Backgrounder
Major roadway upgrades in Surrey and Delta to provide economic boost
Under the funding agreement, the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, and the Tsawwassen First Nation are collectively contributing up to $245,176,671 towards the estimated costs of the Highway 91 to Highway 17 and Deltaport Way Corridor Improvement Project. Of this, the federal government will contribute up to a maximum of $81,671,139 for this project. The Government of British Columbia is contributing approximately $80,000,000. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is contributing $80,000,000 and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.
The Project includes five major improvements to roadway structures and the construction of an additional 15-kilometres of highway and interchange ramps.
|Project Component
|
|Description
|Total estimated cost
|Highway 91/Nordel Way Interchange
|
|Construction of two new two-lane off-ramps for Highway 91 traffic into Surrey;
Construction of 4.9 kilometres in new acceleration and deceleration lanes;
Construction of a two-lane overpass on Nordel Way for westbound traffic over Highway 91 that will parallel the existing overpass.
|$91,472,337
|Highway 91 Connector /Nordel Way Intersection
|
|Removal of the current signalized intersection that connects Nordel Way North and Highway 91 Connector, as well as the construction of a new, grade separated intersection and overpass further north of the existing one;
Construction of 3.2 kilometres in new lanes for access roads and ramps; and,
Construction of a new intersection on Highway 91 Connector that features access-management improvements such as right in/right out turning lanes;
Improved access to the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) weigh scale and Nordel overnight truck parking area.
|$53,407,977
|Highway 91 Connector/Highway 17/River Road (Sunbury) Interchange
|
|Construction of a new interchange replacing the existing traffic signal at Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector
Removal of the signalized railway crossing on 96 street connection over the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) rail tracks;
Construction of 5.6 kilometres in new lanes for ramps and municipal connector roads (multi-lane);
Construction of a new River Road roundabout connection west of Highway 17;
Construction of three new overpass structures: Highway 91 Connector going over Highway 17, as well as eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 17 going over the BNSF Railway track.
|$82,230,931
|Highway 17 at 80th Street (Tilbury) Intersection Upgrade
|
|Replace a right turn with a westbound highway on-ramp.
|$4,686,227
|Deltaport Way/27B Avenue Improvements
|
|Widening and strengthening of current 2-lane roadway and optimizing for heavy vehicular traffic;
Addition of 0.8 kilometres in new acceleration and deceleration lanes; and
Addition of increased capacity through the construction a new direct, efficient and safe route to Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) industrial lands.
|$13,379,199