Major roadway upgrades in Surrey and Delta to provide economic boost

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses efficiently move their goods to domestic and international markets, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Scott Hamilton, MLA for Delta North, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; Robin Silvester, President and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; and Bryce Williams, Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation; announced an agreement to jointly fund a series of road and highway improvements in the Delta and Surrey regions of BC. The estimated total cost is $245,176,671. The Government of Canada is contributing $81,671,139, the Government of B.C. is contributing approximately $80,000,000, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is contributing approximately $80,000,000, and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.

This project involves five major improvements along three key, interconnected gateway corridors that will benefit communities by reducing congestion and boost Asia-Pacific trade opportunities. Included are upgrades to Highway 91, Highway 91 Connector, Highway 17, and Deltaport Way/27B Avenue. Once completed, these upgrades will increase capacity, efficiency and safety as truck and passenger traffic is expected to grow along these important trade corridors and Deltaport-the Port of Vancouver's largest container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta.

Construction is expected to start in 2017 and to be completed by 2021, generating $194 million in economic benefit and an estimated 745 direct construction jobs over the course of the project. The project will also create economic and employment opportunities for the Tsawwassen First Nation.

"Demand for Canadian exports in Asia-Pacific markets continues to grow at a rapid rate. Working in partnership with every order of government, we are making smart investments that further Canada's competitive advantages and foster a thriving middle class by opening the country to new economic, social and environmental possibilities. We are also working to ensure residents can travel safely and efficiently across their communities."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Member of Parliament for Delta. On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These highway upgrades will reduce travel times for container trucks serving Deltaport and for British Columbians living in communities south of the Fraser River. By improving the flow of traffic through this region, residents and local businesses will be better connected to their communities, both socially and economically."

Scott Hamilton, MLA for Delta North. On behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

"The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is always looking for ways to balance growing demand for trade with the need to protect our environment and maintain the quality of life of our neighbours. These highway improvement projects will improve the safety and efficiency of the road networks in communities through which container trucks travel to and from port terminals, while increasing capacity in support of growing demand for Canadian trade."

Robin Silvester, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

"These infrastructure investments will have positive long-term impacts on Tsawwassen First Nation's plans for sustainable economic growth. Direct benefits include job creation, an improved road and transit network to serve our residents, visitors and workers, and substantial traffic relief at major congestion points through the community. We are pleased to partner with the Province and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority on this project - one that is well-aligned with our strategic priorities as a self-governing First Nation."

Bryce Williams, Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation

The total estimated cost of these five improvement projects is $245,176,671, out of which the Government of Canada is contributing $81,671,139 through the National Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.

The Government of B.C. and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority are each contributing approximately $80,000,000, and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is Canada's largest port with 180 million dollars of goods moving through it every single day.

Strengthening infrastructure to get goods and services to expanding markets in Asia and the world is a top priority in B.C. on the Move, the Province's 10 year transportation plan, in the Province's Pacific Gateway Transportation Strategy 2012-2020 and in the BC Jobs Plan.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Major roadway upgrades in Surrey and Delta to provide economic boost

Under the funding agreement, the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, and the Tsawwassen First Nation are collectively contributing up to $245,176,671 towards the estimated costs of the Highway 91 to Highway 17 and Deltaport Way Corridor Improvement Project. Of this, the federal government will contribute up to a maximum of $81,671,139 for this project. The Government of British Columbia is contributing approximately $80,000,000. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is contributing $80,000,000 and the Tsawwassen First Nation is contributing $3,505,533.

The Project includes five major improvements to roadway structures and the construction of an additional 15-kilometres of highway and interchange ramps.