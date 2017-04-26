Major Series of Putting Announces Additional Qualifiers

Additional Qualifiers Added as the Search for the Greatest Putter in America Continues

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Major Series of Putting (MSOP) today announced more than 250 additional qualifiers across the country and internationally for the MSOP Championships to accommodate the continued growing interest in the tournament.

The first qualifying event begins April 28 in Jacksonville, FL and surrounding cities and will be followed by 250 more qualifiers in the U.S. and Canada leading up to the first-ever MSOP Championship to be held in Las Vegas beginning October 27. For additional details and to reserve a spot, visit www.msop.com/qualify. Qualification prices start at $10.

In addition to Jacksonville, qualifiers will also be hosted in the following cities:

Chicago

Las Vegas

Montreal, Canada

New York

Oklahoma City, OK

Toronto, Canada

Specific dates for qualifiers as well as additional cities are to be announced soon.

"We're thrilled with the overwhelming response we've received for additional qualifiers," said Guillaume Béland, president and general manager for MSOP. "The search for the greatest putter in America now reaches more cities than ever before. Golfers from all across the country now truly have a chance to participate in the main tournament in October."

Players in each of the newly-added markets will enter a three-stage competition which includes local, regional and final events. Throughout the qualifying events, ten players will earn their way to the 2017 Las Vegas MSOP Championships in October. Four players will qualify for the Stroke Play Championship and the opportunity to win $250,000, while the remaining six players will qualify for the Turbo Single event and the opportunity to win $50,000.

MSOP collaborates with industry leaders Nicklaus Design, Southwest Green and Populous. Brad Faxon, PGA TOUR professional, also serves as senior advisor for the event. The MSOP temporary sports venue will be located at 110 E. Harmon Avenue, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The MSOP Championship events will begin on Oct. 27, 2017.

The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events for amateurs and professional golfers with various entry fees. The updated schedule now features 20 events including tournaments with direct entry fees as low as $250. An exciting High Roller Invitational is now featured and will surely get the fans overexcited. All the details regarding the new schedule are now available at www.msop.com/championships.

For more information on MSOP and/or a qualifier event, visit www.msop.com.

ABOUT MSOP:

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element - Putting. To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills -- and nerves -- as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit www.MSOP.com.

Interact with MSOP on Twitter and Instagram at @officialMSOP, or on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmsop.

