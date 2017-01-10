Major Series of Putting Moves Las Vegas Championship Tournament to the Fall

Additional qualifiers added as the search for the greatest putter in America continues

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Major Series of Putting (MSOP) has moved the date for the 2017 MSOP Championships to fall 2017 in Las Vegas to accommodate the growing interest in the qualifying events hosted across the country (participating regions have expanded to include several northeast cities). The MSOP Championship events will begin on Oct. 27, 2017 and will now feature over 20 tournaments.

The first qualifying event starts today, Jan. 10, 2017, in Phoenix and will be followed by over 125 more in San Diego, Dallas, Orlando, Fla., Los Angeles and Las Vegas now through March 5, 2017. Get all the details and reserve your spot at www.msop.com/qualify. Qualification prices start at $10.

In addition, nearly 250 qualifiers will also be hosted in the following cities:

San Francisco, Calif.

Houston, Tex.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jupiter, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami, Fla.

Hilton Head, S.C.

Savannah, Ga.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Atlanta, Ga.

Charlotte, N.C.

Asheville, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C.

Durham, N.C.

Cleveland, Ohio

Chicago, Ill.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Richmond, Va.

Dates for these qualifiers and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

"We are extremely excited to announce the start of a new network of qualifiers in five states that will allow thousands of players the opportunity to qualify for the championship event in Las Vegas. It's truly the essence of MSOP -- giving all golfers a chance to make it to the big stage! And the qualifiers are the perfect, most accessible way to get your shot at glory," said Guillaume Béland, president and general manager for MSOP.

As previously announced, MSOP collaborates with industry leaders Nicklaus Design, Southwest Green and Populous. Brad Faxon, PGA TOUR professional, also serves as senior advisor for the event. The MSOP temporary sports venue will be located at 110 E. Harmon Avenue, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events for amateurs and professional golfers with various entry fees. The updated schedule now features 20 events including most of the ones revealed earlier and additional ones starting with direct entry fees as low as $250. An exciting High Roller Invitational is now featured and will surely get the fans overexcited. All the details regarding the new schedule are now avaialable at www.msop.com/championships.

For more information on MSOP or to find more information on a qualifier event, visit www.msop.com.

Tweet it: GOLF NEWS: @OfficialMSOP moves #Vegas championship to 10/27 & announces 125 new qualifiers in AZ, FL, NV, CA & TX! msop.com

ABOUT MSOP:

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element -- Putting. To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills -- and nerves -- as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit www.MSOP.com.

Interact with MSOP on Twitter and Instagram at @officialMSOP, or on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmsop.