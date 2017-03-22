NEW WATERFORD, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - As technology continues to push the boundaries of modern health care, a new breakthrough has been made in wound care. During the Opening Ceremonies of the 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference, Ms. Gulnaz Tariq from the Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre announced a new Global Outcomes Collaborative. Powering this Global Outcomes Collaborative is Health Outcomes Worldwide's (HOW) point-of-care software application, how2trak® Wound Care.

The goal of the Global Outcomes Collaborative is to drive innovation in how wound care is delivered, researched, and supported around the world. Using how2trak® Wound Care, members of the Global Outcomes Collaborative will be able to:

Revolutionize the data collection process, making it easier for clinicians and members of the Global Outcome Collaborative to work together and do world-leading research using a standardized methodology;

Use HOW's telemedicine capabilities to enable seamless collaboration with colleagues and allow for trans-continental case consultations; and

Leverage how2trak's clinical decision support system to provide best practice care to patients while simultaneously building team capacity worldwide.

Founding Members of the Global Outcomes Collaborative include Dr. Gary Sibbald of the University of Toronto (Canada), Dr. David Armstrong of the Southern Arizona Limb Salvage Alliance (USA), Dr. Karen Cross of St. Michael's Hospitals (Canada), and Ms. Gulnaz Tariq of Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre (Abu Dhabi). Anticipation is growing as this Global Outcomes Collaborative expands, breaking down barriers and moving wound care forward as it does!

The announcement of the Global Outcomes Collaborative in Abu Dhabi is an important step in Health Outcomes Worldwide's growth strategy in the MENA Region. Talks with the Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre have evolved quickly over the last month to deploy how2trak® Wound Care within the facility, with the goal of establishing a commercial partnership for expansion MENA-wide.

"I'm very pleased with this partnership with SKMC and the notion of establishing a Wound Care Centre of Excellence", said Corrine McIsaac, Founder & CEO of Health Outcomes Worldwide. "This partnership has the potential to support better wound care, significant cost savings, and an opportunity to generate revenue for SKMC.

About Health Outcomes Worldwide

Health Outcomes Worldwide (HOW) provides desktop and mobile e-health solutions to assist healthcare organizations deliver better patient outcomes and reduce costs. HOW's innovative platform - how2trak® - provides real-time, point-of-care tools to clinicians at the bedside for treating wounds, and keeping track of surgical incisions post-discharge. For more information, visit www.healthoutcomesww.com.