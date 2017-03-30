Majority of Americans Prefer to Take Natural Supplements Instead of Over-the-Counter Medicines, Survey Shows

Results from a Recent Survey Conducted by Myrtol® 300 Show that 68% of Americans Prefer Natural Supplements to Soothe Coughs

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - In a survey conducted on behalf of Myrtol® 300, 80% of Americans are willing to try a natural supplement when they have a cough or cold so they can stay clear-headed and awake.

On average, Americans have cold and/or flu symptoms at least five times in a typical year. The survey, conducted in January 2017, asked questions about Americans' preferences for dietary supplements that help soothe coughs and support their respiratory system without making them feel drowsy.

"When we first brought Myrtol® 300 to the U.S., we wanted to know how receptive people would be to try a natural product for issues usually treated with over-the-counter medicines or prescriptions," said Thomas Höppner, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Pohl-Boskamp, creators of Myrtol® 300. "This survey is a great opportunity for us to discuss the needs of Americans who prefer to use natural supplements and to introduce Myrtol® 300 as an effective option."

The survey reflects that people may still be using over-the-counter drugs because there are not enough effective natural remedies to help soothe a cold. The study also conveyed the following:

68% of adults in the U.S. say whenever possible they prefer to take natural supplements over synthetic, over-the-counter drugs

69% of Americans say they have gone to work and/or school without taking medication for their cold because they did not want to feel drowsy and needed to stay clear-headed

Millennials between the ages of 18 and 35 are more likely to try a natural supplement next time they have a cough and/or cold

Myrtol® 300 is a dietary supplement that uses a proprietary blend of essential oils to help soothe coughs and support a healthy respiratory system. The supplement was created by the German-based pharmaceutical business, Pohl-Boskamp, and has been available for over 40 years in 23 countries around the world.

To learn more about Myrtol® 300, visit www.Myrtol300.com.

About Myrtol® 300

Myrtol® 300 helps soothe coughs due to throat irritation while also helping to support a healthy respiratory system. Recognized as the "German pill" with a funny name, Myrtol® 300 was initially launched in the European market and has been used for more than 40 years by millions of people in 23 different countries. The dietary supplement provides lung and sinus support and helps to clear and maintain a healthy respiratory tract. Now available in the U.S., Myrtol® 300 can be purchased without a prescription.

About Pohl-Boskamp

Pohl-Boskamp is a privately-owned business active in the international pharmaceutical market for 175 years with commercialized products in more than 45 countries, and which has now emerged into the U.S. nutraceutical industry. Through close collaboration with its partners abroad, Pohl-Boskamp focuses on developing and marketing products that positively impact patients' quality of life. It operates in numerous healthcare sectors including pneumology, urology, parasitology, cardiovascular diseases and dermatology. Learn more at Pohl-Boskamp.com.