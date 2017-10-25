Majority of Auto Leases Maintain or Decrease in Price in October

Dealers Continue to Offer Competitive Prices on Popular Lease Options this Fall

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings, with prices on most of today's popular leases holding steady from last month. Twenty-four vehicles maintained their prices from the previous month to this month. Additionally, there are sixteen models offered for $200 monthly or less, and three vehicles currently offered for less than $150 per month.

The Honda Civic LX, Volkswagen Passat 1.8T S and Volkswagen Jetta S are all currently offered for less than $150 per month on Wantalease.com. The Volkswagen Jetta S is currently priced at $109 per month, making it the most affordable vehicle for October. The Volkswagen Jetta S has decreased in price by 5.78% since last month.

Three Entry Luxury Cars are currently offered at less than $300 monthly. The Audi A3 2.0T FWD Premium and the Lexus IA 200t (Turbo) are both priced at $299 per month. The Acura ILX, is currently being offered at $199 per month. This vehicle has remained the same price since August of this year demonstrating the brand's desire to gain market share in the luxury category.

"Prices on popular leased vehicles are remaining steady as we head into fall," said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. "As the holiday season approaches, as well as end-of-year deals, more dealers will proceed to try to find ways to attract lease shoppers looking for presents for loved ones or just a good deal on a vehicle to close out 2017."

The vehicle that saw the largest price drop in October is the Ram 1500 EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 5'7'' box. This vehicle, which is currently offered at $189 per month, decreased in price by 39.58% in comparison to last month, making it the most affordable vehicle in the Large Pickup segment. On the other hand, the Toyota Corolla SE saw the largest increased in monthly payment, rising by 18.65% in October. This car is currently offered at $199 per month.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation's largest online marketplace for leases.

About Wantalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world's first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.WantAlease.com.