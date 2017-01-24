Majority of CIOs Believe They are Losing the Battle Against Cybercrime

Bromium survey finds CIOs feel they are losing the cyber war, naming end users and more sophisticated hackers as key factors

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in virtualization-based enterprise security that stops advanced malware attacks, today announced the results of an independent survey on the current state of cybersecurity. The study, carried out by Vanson Bourne, surveyed 400 CIOs from large enterprises in the US, the UK and Germany, with most respondents claiming that the industry is losing the battle against cybercriminals.

Key results from the survey included:

60% of CIOs surveyed feel they are losing the battle against cybercrime

85% say that end users -- human beings -- are the weakest link in security, ignoring or forgetting the education, policies and procedures enterprises have put in place to prevent risky behavior

68% believe that because attackers have become more sophisticated, endpoint security tools are less effective

"It's no wonder so many CIOs feel they are on the losing side of the battle against cybercrime; the detect-to-protect approach is the moral equivalent of sending SOC teams into a gun fight with a knife," explains Gregory Webb, Bromium CEO. "We need to accept that it's unfair and futile to put the onus on users to defend the enterprise; prohibition is not the way. HR needs to be able to open attachments, a marketer needs to look at social media without having to worry; it is simply impractical to lock people down or expect them to be the last line of defense."

Announced today, Bromium Secure Platform addresses these issues head on. Instead of expecting end users to take responsibility for security by being concerned about opening suspicious emails or attached files, Bromium returns innovation to business, because online behavior no longer has to be controlled. "Even when someone clicks on a malicious email with a Microsoft Office document attached, I let out a big sigh of relief because I know the PC is safe with Bromium installed," reports Tyler Timek, IT Security Specialist, Masonicare Corporation (TechValidate study). Users can work free from interruption or fear of creating a security incident. This reduces the friction between IT and users, increases user productivity and reduces helpdesk calls.

Bromium Secure Platform turns the tide in the war on cybercrime by removing the risk for users, allowing companies to focus on strategic defense initiatives instead of constantly responding to alerts. Using easy-to-deploy CPU-enforced micro-virtualization, which sits on endpoint devices, users are able to click and download to their hearts' content because every task is completed in a disposable, isolated micro-VM (Virtual Machine). Bromium's unique virtualization-based security technology offers a complete departure from traditional detect-to-protect solutions, without disrupting user experience or machine performance.

