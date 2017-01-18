Make-A-Wish applauds community for supporting the Stu Jeffries Thousand Dollar Make-A-Wish Minute campaign

boom 97.3 and donors raise close to $86,000 to grant wishes to local children

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Local radio station, boom 97.3, and Make-A-Wish® Toronto & Central Ontario, are delighted to announce that close to $86,000 was raised during the Stu Jeffries Thousand Dollar Make-A-Wish® Minute holiday campaign, which saw hundreds of donors and local companies rally to support life-affirming wishes.

"We were thrilled to work with Stu Jeffries and boom 97.3 again to help raise awareness and much-needed funds to support local wish-granting efforts," says Sheila Rees, regional director, Make-A-Wish Toronto & Central Ontario. "Over the past two years, we've raised $172,000 thanks to the incredible generosity of boom 97.3, listeners and all of the corporate donors who came on board. A very special thanks goes out to Make-A-Wish friend and ambassador, Stu Jeffries, for all of his ongoing efforts to support our mission."

As part of the campaign, select listeners were given 60 seconds to answer 10 random questions live on air, twice daily, during Stu's weekday morning show. For each correct answer, $10 was awarded to the contestant and those who got all 10 right won $1,000. Every dollar awarded during the contest period was matched by boom 97.3.

"What Make-A-Wish does for these kids is beyond inspiring," says Stu Jeffries, morning show host, boom 97.3. "I've had the opportunity to meet wish families and hear their stories. I can tell you that when you hear a kid talk about their wish, you can't help but want to get involved with this organization. Thank you to our wonderful listeners and local business partners who helped us achieve our campaign goal and raise more funds to grant wishes to these deserving kids in our community. You've truly made a difference in the lives of families who need it most."

Thank you to the following corporate partners who contributed to the 2016 Stu Jeffries Thousand Dollar Make-A-Wish Minute campaign: Sony Canada Charitable Foundation, CSN Collision Centres, SafeBridge Financial Group, Ports Toronto, Paddington's Pump, The Original San Francesco, COBS Bread, Pizza Pizza Ltd., Eurovintage International Inc., and Red Tag Vacations.

Click here to watch some of our courageous Make-A-Wish families talk about their wish journeys.

About boom 97.3

boom 97.3 FM plays a variety of 70s, 80s and 90s music from U2 to the Bee Gees, Bon Jovi to Duran Duran from the Eagles to Michael Jackson. boom is the station that takes you back to the carefree times in your life.

About Newcap

Newcap Radio is one of Canada's leading radio broadcasters with 95 licenses across Canada. The Company reaches millions of listeners each week through a variety of formats and is a recognized industry leader in radio programming, sales and networking.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 350,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.