Make-A-Wish Canada Joins Global Efforts to Thank Those Who Make Wishes Possible on World Wish Day

Make-A-Wish offices worldwide thank "wish granters" of all kinds on April 29

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Make-A-Wish®, the global organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, will celebrate its annual World Wish Day® on April 29. On World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish® Canada along with more than 100 Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates around the world, will recognize all the supporters who fuel the wish-granting movement by giving their time and resources. The worldwide day of thanks acknowledges that it requires "wish granters" of every type -- including doctors, social workers, donors, child-life specialists, volunteers, sponsors and wish families -- to transform lives one wish at a time.

World Wish Day takes place annually on April 29 in honour of the day that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish 37 years ago. Since then, Make-A-Wish has expanded from granting a handful of wishes a year to granting a wish every 17 minutes worldwide on average. The exponential growth in wish granting is important because a newly released, independent study has shown a wish-come-true can serve as a turning point, giving seriously ill children the strength to live with, or even overcome, their medical challenges.

"We know that it takes a global community of support to bring these wishes to fruition," says Jon Stettner, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish® International. "World Wish Day is our chance to say 'thank you' to the thousands of people who turn a child's imagination and vision into an experience that changes lives."

In honour of World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish will showcase the types of supporters behind each life-changing wish through a new video series available at worldwishday.org. The website also features a real-time look at wishes and events taking place throughout the world on April 29.

"Make-A-Wish Canada was able to grant more than 550 wishes for kids in communities from coast to coast last year alone," says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, president & CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada. "These wishes are possible through the contributions of our generous supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in making these special dreams come true."

This year in Canada, World Wish Day will be recognized with regional celebrations across the country including: the lighting of popular landmarks such as Niagara Falls, the Olympic Cauldron on the Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver and Calgary Tower; proclaiming April 29 World Wish Day in several cities; granting wishes, visits to local children's hospitals; and community events.

National corporate supporters such as Brooks Brothers, Claire's, Marquis Spas and Paradies Lagardère will help raise money and awareness during this time period. Click here to learn more.

Many regional partners will also lend their support including some restaurants in British Columbia and Southern Alberta where proceeds from dessert sales will benefit Make-A-Wish. Companies like Landmark Capital Ltd. will also kick off its partnership in honour of World Wish Day by making a $50,000 commitment to wishes in the Toronto and Central Ontario community.

Join the celebration and share a message on social media with the hashtag #WorldWishDay.

To learn more about World Wish Day and donate, visit makeawish.ca/worldwishday.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 415,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's largest wish-granting organization, serving children in nearly 50 countries on five continents. With the help of generous donors and more than 40,000 volunteers worldwide, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the world every 17 minutes on average. Since 1980, it has granted more than 415,000 wishes to children around the world. For more information about Make-A-Wish® International, visit worldwish.org.

Click here to read this news release in French.

Cliquez ici pour lire ce communiqué de presse en français.