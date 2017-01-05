Make-A-Wish Canada Thanks Supporters for Helping to Grant More than 550 Wishes in 2016

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - PJ travelled to Ottawa to be the nation's leader. Jeri-Ann's wish took her to a professional flight simulator where she was given the chance to fly. Kael received his very own backyard playhouse. Ashley met her favourite baseball player…

"2016 was an exceptional year for wish children and their families," says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, president & CEO, Make-A-Wish® Canada. "Together with the help of our generous donors and supporters, volunteers and staff, we've granted more than 550 wishes in communities across the country. Wishes that provided hope, inspired young minds to think beyond their medical condition and dream big, giving them the much-needed happiness that they deserve. Thank you for your compassion and generous gifts of strength. The impact you have left is astounding."

Since Make-A-Wish Canada opened its doors in 1983, more than 6,800 wishes have been granted to children ages three through 17 with life-threatening medical conditions.

"We have always appreciated every day, but life gets busy and hectic and we so easily forget to savour the time we have together," one wish parent says. "The wish, in a very beautiful way, returned us to that place."

Make-A-Wish Canada plans to grant 650 life-transforming wishes in 2017 with the help of people like you. A wish come true empowers sick children and gives them the confidence that anything is possible, even the future. In a recent study, 71 per cent of wish children who are now adults, believe their wish experience contributed to saving their lives.

"As we reflect on last year and hear about the joy that wishes like Annie's, which was to speak at WE Day, brought to thousands of Canadian children, we are reminded why our organization is so critical to these families during the difficult journeys they face," says Klotz-Ritter.

Individuals, corporations, foundations, community groups and organizations each play a vital role in granting magical wishes. Learn more about how you can get involved and support Make-A-Wish® in 2017.

