Make-A-Wish to give away free WestJet flight to lucky Rope for Hope Toronto participant

Individuals encouraged to register before March 31 for chance to win

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Calling all adrenaline-fueled, thrill-seekers! Make-A-Wish® Toronto & Central Ontario, together with WestJet Cares for Kids, are pleased to offer Rope for Hope Toronto participants a chance to win one round-trip flight for two to any regularly-scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.

Make-A-Wish® Rope for Hope, Presented by Canadian Western Bank, is the national signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish® Canada, held in cities across the country from May through October 2017. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,500 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses in their community, and in return, they are given the opportunity to rappel down a city skyscraper.

Click here to watch the promotional video.

This year, the Toronto event will be held on Friday, June 9 at Toronto City Hall where participants will rappel 30 storeys down the side of the east tower in support of wish granting.

"On behalf of our wish children and their families, we thank the courageous individuals who have already signed up for Rope for Hope Toronto," says Sheila Rees, regional director, Make-A-Wish Toronto & Central Ontario. "We understand this is a unique fundraising experience, one that requires determination and bravery. On average, it takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes to rappel from City Hall. That's 15 to 20 minutes of strength that we can surely find within ourselves, especially when we think about our wish children who have spent most of their young lives fighting very hard against difficult medical battles. Their bravery is an inspiration to all of us."

Sign up on or before 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 31, 2017 and fundraise the minimum entry amount of $1,500 on or before 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 22, 2017, to receive one ballot for the contest.

Hurry, the event is 60 per cent sold out! Register today at toronto.ropeforhope.ca for your chance to support local wishes and win an exciting getaway!

For full contest rules and regulations, please Click here.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 415,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.