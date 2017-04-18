Make-A-Wish partners with Colliers International for 2017 Rope for Hope Toronto event

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Make-A-Wish® Toronto & Central Ontario is delighted to announce that Colliers International will support its Rope for Hope event this year as Participant Champion Sponsor.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Colliers International as the ultimate participant cheerleader in 2017," says Sheila Rees, regional director, Make-A-Wish Toronto & Central Ontario. "Colliers will elevate fundraising efforts in Toronto, helping participants succeed with ease, moving us closer to our goal of raising $360,000."

Make-A-Wish® Rope for Hope, Presented by Canadian Western Bank, is the national signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish® Canada, held in cities across the country from May through October 2017. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,500 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses in their community, and in return, are given the opportunity to rappel down a city skyscraper.

Colliers will generously donate $100 to the first 150 individuals who register for Rope for Hope Toronto.

"We are beyond excited to join Make-A-Wish Toronto & Central Ontario at its sixth annual Rope for Hope event, doing our part to help grant memorable and life-changing wishes for children who need it most," says Linda Monaco, director, marketing operations, Eastern Canada, Colliers International. "Our team will be active onsite during event day, rooting for those brave individuals scaling the side of Toronto City Hall. We hope our donation boost will encourage registration and help others reach their fundraising targets."

Rope for Hope Toronto will be held on Friday, June 9 at Toronto City Hall. Participants will rappel 30 storeys down the side of the east tower in support of local wish-granting efforts.

Rope for Hope Toronto is over 65 per cent sold out! Register today at toronto.ropeforhope.ca for a chance to make a difference in your community.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 415,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.

About Colliers International