Make Plans to Join Industry and Government Leaders for the 19th Annual Food Safety Summit

January 12, 2017 11:21 ET
Full Conference Program, Including Certification Courses, Now Available at foodsafetysummit.com
ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - The 19th annual Food Safety Summit will offer many new education sessions and features when the event returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois on Monday, May 8 - Thursday, May 11. This must attend event for growers, processors, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators and academia offers a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry.
"There are many new additions being offered at the 2017 Food Safety Summit including six FSPCA, AFDO and NEHA certification courses; a half-day workshop on listeria control; extended exhibit hall hours; a dynamic Keynote Presentation on hot topics in food safety; expanded solutions stage schedule; newly explored case studies; and over 200 solutions providers on an expanded show floor," said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, producers of the Food Safety Summit. "Registration is now open and we invite all involved in the industry to join to us to learn about solutions for today and start to plan for tomorrow."
Highlights of the 2017 Food Safety Summit program include:
About the Food Safety Summit
The Food Safety Summit will be held Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Certification Courses will begin on Monday, May 8, 2017. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. Details and registration information are available at www.foodsafetysummit.com.
For further information, Contact:Amy Riemer
Media Relations Contact
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell) Email Contact
