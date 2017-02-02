CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, fancy dinners by candlelight and special treats are standard fare on Valentine's Day -- but don't stop there when sharing your fond wishes with loved ones. The brand-new Sweet Eats™ collection of cards from American Greetings celebrates Valentine's Day with extra helpings of happiness, laughter and love.

Serve up a deliciously sweet celebration with Sweet Eats! This delectable new line of cards features fun illustrated characters just waiting to sing you warm and delightful wishes. Simply pull up the beautifully designed lid to reveal your singing, dancing food characters -- performing a super-cute original duet filled with happiness. With unique, visually popping designs and sentiments perfect for everyone, Sweet Eats is the sweetest way to deliver a platter of hugs and smiles. Designs in this delish collection feature cheerful chocolate-covered strawberries, spicy chili peppers and yummy bacon.

"At American Greetings, we love helping consumers say 'I love you' each year at Valentine's Day," said Carol Miller, vice president of corporate innovation at American Greetings. "One of the most-exciting things about helping people express their affection is that we are constantly introducing unique and innovative new ways to do so. Sweet Eats is a perfect example of this because your valentine definitely has never seen a card like this before!"

As an industry leader in greeting card inventions, American Greetings has introduced more than 150 new greeting card formats under the Inventions™ brand, offering the ultimate selection of exciting, new-to-the-world ways to celebrate birthdays and other happy occasions. Incorporating brand-new twists on technology in cards with carefully written copy and celebratory artwork, the combined effect is the perfect selection of greeting cards that are sure to surprise and delight any recipient. Continue the fun and spread the wow factor of our dynamic greeting card innovations by sharing your pictures, videos and messages on social platforms with the hashtag #BestCardEver.

Consumers can find Sweet Eats™ cards, in addition to a great selection of inspiring cards from American Greetings, at participating drug chains, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as in American Greetings and Carlton Cards retail stores.

As a leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products that assist consumers in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the Company's major greeting card lines are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus, and other paper product offerings include DesignWare party goods and American Greetings and Plus Mark gift-wrap and boxed cards. American Greetings also has one of the largest collections of greetings on the Web, including greeting cards available at Cardstore.com and electronic greeting cards available at AmericanGreetings.com. In addition to its product lines, American Greetings also creates and licenses popular character brands through the American Greetings Entertainment group. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings generates annual revenue of approximately $1.9 billion, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information on the Company, visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com.

