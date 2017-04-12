Make Your Health Care Voice Heard with CDPHP Insights

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Frustrated with the rising cost of health care? Having a hard time understanding the difference between a copay, coinsurance or premium? It's time to speak up!
CDPHP Insights is a new online survey community that allows you -- health care consumers -- to make your health care voices heard. The community is open to members and non-members alike who want to weigh-in on a variety of health care topics, including:
- Health care costs
- Benefits
- Fitness and nutrition
- Communication preferences
- And more!
Since its launch, CDPHP Insights has produced some interesting findings, including:
- Affordable Care Act: 55 percent of survey respondents support a repeal of the law
- Nutrition & Shopping: 58 percent of survey respondents would be more likely to purchase healthy foods if their health plan rewarded them
- Flu Shot: 20 percent of survey respondents get a flu shot every year
Once you join the community, you will begin receiving invitations to complete surveys, most of which take just a few short minutes*. Once you complete a survey, you will be entered for a chance to win valuable gift cards**. The more surveys you complete, the greater your chances of winning!
For more information or to join, visit www.cdphp.com/insights.
*Medicaid members are not eligible to participate.
**Medicare members are eligible to participate, but are not eligible to receive gift cards.
About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.
