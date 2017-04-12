Make Your Health Care Voice Heard with CDPHP Insights

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Frustrated with the rising cost of health care? Having a hard time understanding the difference between a copay, coinsurance or premium? It's time to speak up!

CDPHP Insights is a new online survey community that allows you -- health care consumers -- to make your health care voices heard. The community is open to members and non-members alike who want to weigh-in on a variety of health care topics, including:

Health care costs

Benefits

Fitness and nutrition

Communication preferences

And more!

Since its launch, CDPHP Insights has produced some interesting findings, including:

Affordable Care Act : 55 percent of survey respondents support a repeal of the law

: 55 percent of survey respondents support a repeal of the law Nutrition & Shopping: 58 percent of survey respondents would be more likely to purchase healthy foods if their health plan rewarded them

58 percent of survey respondents would be more likely to purchase healthy foods if their health plan rewarded them Flu Shot: 20 percent of survey respondents get a flu shot every year

Once you join the community, you will begin receiving invitations to complete surveys, most of which take just a few short minutes*. Once you complete a survey, you will be entered for a chance to win valuable gift cards**. The more surveys you complete, the greater your chances of winning!

For more information or to join, visit www.cdphp.com/insights.

*Medicaid members are not eligible to participate.

**Medicare members are eligible to participate, but are not eligible to receive gift cards.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.

