Making Connections, Finding Your "Humor Being," Achieving Excellence and Being Bad

Best Seller TV's March Programming Features Authors Lou Diamond, Steve Rizzo, Brigham Dickinson and Erika Andersen

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on C-Suite TV, announces its March lineup featuring in-depth interviews with leading business authors Lou Diamond, author of Master the Art of Connecting, Steve Rizzo, author of Motivate This!: How to Start Each Day with an Unstoppable Attitude to Succeed, Regardless of Your Circumstances, Brigham Dickinson, author of Pattern for Excellence: Engage Your Team to WOW More Customers, and Erika Andersen, author of Be Bad First: Get Good at Things Fast to Stay Ready for the Future.

Lou Diamond, author of Master the Art of Connecting, talks about the difference between networking and connecting. He defines a network as the people you know, your contacts; whereas connecting means your main focus is working with someone you intend to have a longer, more meaningful relationship with. Increasing your network, he adds, means meeting more people, but everyone should strive to make more meaningful connections instead. Diamond, who has always had a talent of connecting with people, left a lucrative Wall Street career to become a business coach in order to help c-suite executives and companies understand what they want to do, where they want to take their business, and how to achieve that. He also cautions that in order to make a connection, people have to put the work in and adds, "If you really help people understand the power of connecting, you're changing the world."

Steve Rizzo, author of Motivate This!: How to Start Each Day with an Unstoppable Attitude to Succeed, Regardless of Your Circumstances, talks about how it's easy to be motivated when things are going your way, but it's when it's difficult that people need to find the strength to get motivated. Rizzo, a former stand-up comedian for more than twenty years, wrote the book to encourage people from all walks of life to find their "humor being," make conscious choices to enjoy themselves, find laughter, and use the power of thoughts to connect to a higher part of yourself. Rizzo says, "You have to become aware. Can't fix something you don't know is wrong."

Brigham Dickinson, author of Pattern for Excellence: Engage Your Team to WOW More Customers, talks about what the 'pattern of excellence' is all about: being the best, taking your job seriously and showing people how to provide a great service to someone else. Dickinson recalls that writing the book came as "an accident," after losing his marketing software business in the downturn economy of 2008. He became a student of the industry and began keeping a journal about all the things he learned, gathering enough valuable insight to write a book applicable to anyone who wants to be a perfectionist. The goal, Dickinson says, is to "take every moment you have and go above and beyond" in order to find fulfillment in your work while serving others.

Erika Andersen is the author of Be Bad First: Get Good at Things Fast to Stay Ready for the Future and talks about the key skill everyone should acquire: learn things quickly. She says, "In order to succeed at something, you'll be bad at it first." Andersen argues that people are normally bad at learning new things, because learning new skills requires them to put themselves in a vulnerable position. She states the way to overcome this is by saying, 'I'm going to be bad at this, I'm new at this,' and give yourself some leeway because no one is perfect at a skill they haven't mastered. In regards to the c-suite, Andersen says that leaders need to "set the tone" -- if leaders do something that's outside their comfort zone, the employees will follow their lead and feel emboldened to step out of their comfort zone.

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on C-Suite TV and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"This month, we have a wide range of authors for every palate, including a former stand-up comedian," Hayzlett said. "These authors provide a very high level of expertise and varied life experiences that, I hope, will inspire our audience to take their skills to the next level and exceed every expectation."

