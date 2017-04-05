Making a Scene for Mental Health: A Fundraising Event to Support the Homewood Research Institute

GUELPH, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Homewood Health is honoured to be the VIP presenting Sponsor for Shelley Marshall's one-woman play, Hold Mommy's Cigarette, a fundraiser for The Homewood Research Institute (HRI), in celebration of Mental Health Week 2017.

On May 1st, 2017, HRI will host a special performance of the play at the River Run Centre in beautiful downtown Guelph. Proceeds from this one-night-only event will be dedicated to the Shelley Marshall Scholarship, a fund named in Shelley's honour to support applied research, led by HRI's clinical scientists, that aims to improve treatment for people living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"We are pleased to present this unique and enlightening performance by Shelley Marshall," said Roy Cameron, Executive Director of the Homewood Research Institute.

"Shelley is a talented and honest actor and comedienne; she brings mental health into the spotlight -- quite literally -- in her one-woman show."

The show, which kicks off Mental Health Week 2017, is an autobiographical play that details Marshall's personal struggle with mental illness, addressing her father's suicide and her own suicide attempt, as well as her journey back to purpose and fulfillment.

"I knew creating works of art that expressed my experience, my truth, and my understanding were what would bring a joyful purpose to my life," says Marshall.

"I feel I have not only an opportunity, but an obligation, to convey a message that can help people heal."

Marshall's performance will take you on a roller coaster of emotions. It's gritty and honest, raw and heartbreaking and, most of all, painfully funny. She has gained national attention and received many awards, including the Gold Award for Best Theatre Production (View Magazine) and Best New Discovery (Now Magazine). Most importantly, Marshall's story is bringing much-needed awareness to mental health, and inspiring discussions about resilience and finding real solutions to mental health issues.

About The Homewood Research Institute

The Homewood Research Institute (HRI) is an independent not-for-profit organization that works in partnership with Homewood Health and leading scientists from Canadian universities. We are dedicated to research and evaluation to improve care and outcomes for people with mental health and addiction issues, particularly PTSD.

