Making Sense of Flood Insurance Requirements: Why All Homeowners Need a Flood Fairness Check

Being proactive about flood risk saves money and prevents uninsured losses

DELRAY BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Property owners throughout the United States purchase more than five million flood policies through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) at an average cost of $700 per year. Many, including a vast majority of homeowners, with a federally backed mortgage, are subject to lender-imposed coverage. Few realize that they have a right to an accurate evaluation of flood risk and fairness in the imposition of flood insurance requirements. The Flood Fairness Check, a complimentary program by AmeriFlood Solutions, Inc. (AFSI), reveals if the mandatory purchase requirement is justified and if the cost of coverage is too high, too low, or simply unwarranted.

The NFIP makes flood insurance available to homeowners and businesses whose communities agree to adopt and enforce management regulations to mitigate flood damage. Continued efforts to reform the NFIP leave property owners hanging in the balance of a program on the brink of insolvency, a program that uses a substandard methodology to determine the actual flood risk of individual structures. The program is consistently in debt, unwittingly encourages irresponsible development, continues to rely on outdated data to designate properties vulnerable to flooding, and places an undue burden upon property owners to foot the bill of those who are truly high risk.

AFSI's Flood Fairness Check is a comprehensive review of a property's flood risk characteristics and studies the accuracy of the property's flood zone classification. It analyzes the impact of severe weather events, flood map changes, local flood control systems, elevation certificate errors, and more.

