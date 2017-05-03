Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Malibu Boats, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MBUU) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017

Net sales increased 12.6% to $77.1 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Unit volume increased 10.4% to 1,054 boats compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Net sales per unit increased 2.0% to $73,196 and net sales per unit in the U.S. increased 1.2% to $72,749 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Gross profit increased 16.1% to $21.4 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Net income increased 35.9% to $8.8 million, or $0.45 per share compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to $16.8 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Adjusted fully distributed net income increased 22.2% to $9.4 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Adjusted fully distributed net income per share increased 22.5% to $0.49 on a fully distributed weighted average share count of 19.3 million shares of Class A Common Stock as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to experience strong growth and performance at Malibu. Our unit sales, revenue, gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA are all company records for our fiscal third quarter. Our business in the United States continues to experience good growth while Canada is performing slightly better than last year and Australia remains consistently strong for Malibu. Our market share remains at record levels and our best-in-class operations continue to drive strong margins.

"Malibu's leadership delivering new product to market continues, led by the strength of demand for our new boats for 2017 as well as innovations and features that surpass the competition. In addition, our new product platform is generating demand and we have every confidence this trend will continue into the foreseeable future."

Mr. Springer continued, "We are pleased to see the slight rebound in Canada this year despite currency rates being high and the oil and gas environment still soft. Demand in other parts of the world remains soft and we expect that those areas will remain flat. However, we are confident that North America will continue to grow, with the U.S. domestic market leading the way."

Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Net sales $ 77,149 $ 68,539 $ 206,831 $ 186,285 Cost of sales 55,787 50,133 151,833 137,290 Gross profit 21,362 18,406 54,998 48,995 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,789 1,574 6,362 5,998 General and administrative 5,997 4,462 15,514 13,281 Amortization 550 545 1,649 1,637 Operating income 13,026 11,825 31,473 28,079 Other expense, net: Other income 41 40 116 64 Interest expense (416 ) (1,249 ) (883 ) (2,927 ) Other expense, net (375 ) (1,209 ) (767 ) (2,863 ) Income before provision for income taxes 12,651 10,616 30,706 25,216 Provision for income taxes 3,805 4,109 9,897 9,011 Net income 8,846 6,507 20,809 16,205 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 833 731 2,115 1,767 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 8,013 $ 5,776 18,694 14,438 Unit volumes 1,054 955 2,811 2,647 Net sales per unit $ 73,196 $ 71,769 $ 73,579 $ 70,376

Comparison of the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 to the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2016

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $8.6 million, or 12.6%, to $77.1 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. Included in net sales for each of the three months ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 were net sales of $5.5 million, attributable to our Australian business. Unit volume for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 99 units, or 10.4%, to 1,054 units as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016 driven by demand for our new models such as the Malibu Wakesetter 21 VLX and 22 and 24 MXZs. Net sales per unit increased 2.0% to $73,196 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016, primarily driven by year over year price increases and lower discount activity, offset by a mix shift to our new Response and 21 VLX models. Net sales per unit in the U.S. increased 1.2% to $72,749 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $5.7 million, or 11.3%, to $55.8 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. The increase in cost of sales was driven primarily by increased volumes, higher labor costs per unit, and an increase in warranty expense. Included in cost of sales were $0.1 million in costs related to our engines vertical integration initiative.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $3.0 million, or 16.1%, to $21.4 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. The increase in gross profit was due mainly to higher volumes. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 80 basis points from 26.9% to 27.7% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by lower material cost per unit, offset by increases in labor and warranty expense.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2017 increased $0.2 million or 13.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses were flat over the same period. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $1.5 million, or 34.4%, to $6.0 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016, largely due to an increase in legal expenses incurred in connection with ongoing litigation matters as well as higher incentive compensation and development costs associated with our engines vertical integration initiative which we initiated in fiscal year 2017.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 increased to $13.0 million from $11.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 35.9% to $8.8 million while net income margin increased to 11.5% from 9.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 19.0% to $16.8 million from $14.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21.8% from 20.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats, with the #1 market share position in the United States since 2010. The Company has two brands of performance sport boats, Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis). Since inception in 1982, the Company has been a consistent innovator in the powerboat industry, designing products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating and water sports is a key aspect of their lifestyle.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should also not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating expenses, including certain professional fees, acquisition and integration related expenses, non-cash compensation expense and certain product development costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful because they allow management to evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods, capital structure and non-recurring or non-operating expenses. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, the methods by which assets were acquired and other factors.

We define Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income as net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. (i) excluding income tax expense, (ii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, (iii) assuming the exchange of all Units ("LLC Units") of Malibu Boats Holdings, LLC (the "LLC") into shares of Class A Common Stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in the LLC, and (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on fully distributed net income before income taxes (assuming no income attributable to non-controlling interests) at our estimated effective income tax rate. Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure because it represents net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc, before non-recurring or non-cash items and the effects of non-controlling interests in the LLC. We use Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes non-cash or non-recurring items, and eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member exchanges of LLC Units into shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, because Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income measures, as presented in this press release, may differ from and may, therefore, not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and of our net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is provided under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 77,149 $ 68,539 $ 206,831 $ 186,285 Cost of sales 55,787 50,133 151,833 137,290 Gross profit 21,362 18,406 54,998 48,995 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,789 1,574 6,362 5,998 General and administrative 5,997 4,462 15,514 13,281 Amortization 550 545 1,649 1,637 Operating income 13,026 11,825 31,473 28,079 Other expense, net: Other income 41 40 116 64 Interest expense (416 ) (1,249 ) (883 ) (2,927 ) Other expense, net (375 ) (1,209 ) (767 ) (2,863 ) Income before provision for income taxes 12,651 10,616 30,706 25,216 Provision for income taxes 3,805 4,109 9,897 9,011 Net income $ 8,846 $ 6,507 20,809 16,205 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 833 731 2,115 1,767 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 8,013 $ 5,776 $ 18,694 $ 14,438 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 8,846 $ 6,507 $ 20,809 $ 16,205 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Change in cumulative translation adjustment 867 686 378 37 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 867 686 378 37 Comprehensive income, net of tax 9,713 7,193 21,187 16,242 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax $ 923 $ 808 2,153 1,774 Comprehensive income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., net of tax 8,790 6,385 19,034 14,468 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share: Basic 17,877,152 17,975,714 17,799,221 17,968,106 Diluted 17,962,286 18,002,858 17,887,266 18,022,339 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.32 $ 1.05 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.32 $ 1.05 $ 0.80

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 Assets Current assets Cash $ 32,295 $ 25,921 Trade receivables, net 14,724 14,690 Inventories, net 27,365 20,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,311 2,707 Income tax receivable - 965 Total current assets 76,695 64,714 Property and equipment, net 21,954 17,813 Goodwill 12,654 12,470 Other intangible assets, net 10,133 11,703 Deferred tax asset 113,480 115,594 Other assets 108 32 Total assets $ 235,024 $ 222,326 Liabilities Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ - $ 8,000 Accounts payable 18,979 16,158 Accrued expenses 21,414 19,055 Income taxes and tax distribution payable 1,803 427 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion 4,360 4,189 Total current liabilities 46,556 47,829 Deferred tax liabilities 609 685 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 90,612 89,561 Long-term debt 55,152 63,086 Other long-term liabilities 275 1,136 Total liabilities 193,204 202,297 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,930,617 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017; 17,690,874 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2016 179 176 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 19 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017; 23 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2016 - - Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016 - - Additional paid in capital 1 50,545 45,947 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,093 ) (2,471 ) Accumulated deficit (9,585 ) (28,302 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. 39,046 15,350 Non-controlling interest 2,774 4,679 Total stockholders' equity 1 41,820 20,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 235,024 $ 222,326

(1) For fiscal year 2016, we identified an immaterial error related to the understatement of deferred tax assets and paid in capital attributable to a book to tax difference in our investment in the LLC. The correction of this error resulted in an increase in deferred tax assets of $1,796 with a corresponding increase for the same amount in additional paid in capital within stockholder's equity on the audited consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2016.

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Unaudited):

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 8,846 $ 6,507 $ 20,809 $ 16,205 Provision for income taxes 3,805 4,109 9,897 9,011 Interest expense 416 1,249 883 2,927 Depreciation 1,050 833 3,044 2,449 Amortization 550 545 1,649 1,637 Professional fees 1 1,159 404 3,145 622 Marine Power litigation judgment 2 - - (1,330 ) - Acquisition and integration related expenses 3 - - - 401 Stock-based compensation expense 4 325 459 1,070 1,464 Engine development 5 630 - 1,090 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,781 $ 14,106 $ 40,257 $ 34,716 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 20.6 % 19.5 % 18.6 %

(1) Represents legal and advisory fees related to our litigation with MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC ("MasterCraft"). (2) Represents the reduction in a one-time charge related to a judgment rendered against us in connection with a lawsuit by Marine Power Holdings, LLC ("Marine Power") where the court amended the judgment to $1.9 million. (3) Represents legal and advisory fees as well as integration related costs incurred in connection with certain acquisition activities. (4) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to key employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC. (5) Represents costs incurred in connection with our vertical integration of engines including product development costs and supplier transition performance incentives.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Unaudited):

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 8,013 $ 5,776 $ 18,694 $ 14,438 Provision for income taxes 3,805 4,109 9,897 9,011 Professional fees 1 1,159 404 3,145 622 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 - - - 401 Fair market value adjustment for interest rate swap 3 (116 ) 510 (941 ) 685 Stock-based compensation expense 4 325 459 1,070 1,464 Marine Power litigation judgment 5 - - (1,330 ) - Engine development 6 630 - 1,090 - Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 7 833 731 2,115 1,767 Fully distributed net income before income taxes 14,649 11,989 33,740 28,388 Income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 8 5,201 4,256 11,978 10,078 Adjusted fully distributed net income 9,448 7,733 $ 21,762 $ 18,310 Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per share of Class A Common Stock 9: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.13 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.13 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding used in computing Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income 10: Basic 19,343,738 19,380,638 19,289,438 19,375,330 Diluted 19,343,738 19,380,638 19,289,438 19,375,330