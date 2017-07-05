Malibu Boats Launches Innovative, All-New Websites with Futuristic Build-A-Boat Feature

New websites for Malibu and Axis brands deliver a world-class user experience

LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ : MBUU), the leader in watersports towboat sales , announced today they've launched dynamic all-new websites for both the Malibu and Axis brands, each highlighted by the industry's most advanced and engaging boat configurator that brings the viewer right to the water virtually. With a futuristic look and innovative function, the all-new Build-A-Boat configurator is the most sophisticated in the industry.

"Our new websites bring the sleek feel of Malibu technology to users' screens," said Malibu CEO, Jack Springer. "Working closely with MediaMonks, we imagined what the websites might look like in the year 2025, the new Build-A-Boat accomplishes that and invites users to have fun on the site, exploring and customizing different boats."

Following an exhaustive search for the world's best website developers, Malibu collaborated with award-winning production company MediaMonks to produce the new websites. Based in Amsterdam and with 10 offices around the world, MediaMonks has worked with the United States Air Force and major brands including Adidas, Yeti, Weber, FedEx and Google.

To experience the new websites visit:

http://www.malibuboats.com/

http://www.axiswake.com/

Malibu Innovations and 3D Build-A-Boat

A towboat innovator for 35 years, Malibu today owns a roster of patented wake and wave technologies, including the Power Wedge II for generating huge wakes and the unmatched Surf Gate™ for turning the wake into a big, barreling surf wave.

"We wanted a new web presence that reflected the advanced state of Malibu technology and the handcrafted quality of our boats," said Eric Bondy, Malibu Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We designed the all-new Malibu and Axis websites to tell a compelling story and provide the user the best virtual experience of the Malibu Life."

Unlike typical website configurators that simply show color changes and different angles, the Malibu and Axis website Build-A-Boat feature brings a life-like quality to the process. Users can see solid and metal-flake gelcoat color choices and options in real time as the boat sits on the water. They can even see how their configured boat will look in early morning, mid-afternoon and sunset light -- a fun feature that's also useful for choosing colors. On the Malibu site, for example, users can select options including the G3.5 or optional G4 tower, add speakers and different flooring options to see how these features look on the boat via dynamic 3D views.

"We're proud to add Malibu to our roster of world-class clients," said MediaMonks founder, Wesley Ter Haar. "Malibu challenged us to create new sites that provided a rich user experience, but were also easy to navigate. I'm proud of the innovative features our people implemented, especially Build-A-Boat. This was one of the most challenging website builds we've ever handled."

ISP Tour and More

The new Malibu website also showcases the ISP Tour, an engaging close-up look at key Malibu innovations (http://www.malibuboats.com/full-tour). The Integrated Surf Platform (ISP) is the towboat industry's most advanced surf system and the cornerstone of Malibu's industry-leading wake and wave performance. The new ISP Tour takes the viewer inside the technology behind Malibu's Wake Plus hull designs, Power Wedge II hydrofoil, Surf Gate wave maker, Hard Tank Ballast System, Surf Band wrist remote and the digital Command Center that controls it all.

The new Malibu website also takes the viewer inside the company's Loudon, Tennessee factory to see how skilled craftspeople hand-build each boat. On the Malibu site, a feature called "Inside Malibu" shows deeper dives into some of the boats' features, as well as fun aspects including a behind-the-scenes look at a Malibu catalog photo shoot.

Customers choose Malibu as part of a lifestyle, and so MediaMonks also created an engaging "Malibu Life" section for the new website. Users hear dedicated Malibu owners, including families and athletes, talk about their Malibu experiences.

"Featuring the stories of Malibu owners is a great way to introduce the Malibu watersports lifestyle to a wider audience," said Bondy. "We love to showcase our technology, but ultimately it comes down to how owning a Malibu brings joy to its owner."

About MediaMonks

MediaMonks is the biggest creative digital production company on the planet and is specialized in working for and with advertising agencies to craft amazing digital work for global brands.

MediaMonks boasts an in-house team of 600 Monks across Amsterdam, London, Stockholm, Dubai, New York, LA, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Singapore and Shanghai versed in an infinite range of digital disciplines, collectively covering anything you could possibly throw at a digital campaign. Their award-winning capabilities include film, games and mobile and are recognized by over fifty institutions worldwide, including Cannes, Eurobest, the Webbys and the Awwwards.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is the world's largest manufacturer of watersports towboats, owning almost 50% of the worldwide market share. Malibu sells the Wakesetter, M235 and Response models -- as well as the Axis Wake Research brand -- through a global dealer network. With approximately 525 employees worldwide and three manufacturing facilities in California, Tennessee, and Australia, Malibu builds boats to help you live a #lifewithoutlimits on the water. [NASDAQ: MBUU] | @malibuboats | #evolutionproseries