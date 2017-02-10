Malibu Lands on Australia's Legendary Gold Coast

The newest Down Under dealer expands Malibu and Axis presence.

LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ : MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat sales, is proud to welcome JSW Powersports, on The Gold Coast of Queensland Australia, to the Malibu Dealer Family. The Australian market is hot for watersports and it's been helping fuel Malibu's rapid global growth. Water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing are immensely popular in Australia and two of Malibu's top athletes, Amber Wing and Parker Siegele, hail from down under.

JSW Powersports will be the Malibu and Axis Wake Research dealer for the Gold Coast and far northern New South Wales region. Known worldwide as a watersports destination, Australia's Gold Coast offers residents and visitors a paradise of long sandy beaches, amazing surfing spots and many inland canals and waterways.

"The Malibu and Axis brands are a great addition to our dealership, and we're excited to be part of the dynamic Malibu global network," said Jeff McNiven, director of JSW Powersports. "Malibu and Axis both fit in really well with the Gold Coast lifestyle, and now we'll be able to make the boats more accessible for our customers there."

"We're thrilled to have Jeff and his team at JSW Powersports as our newest Malibu dealer serving the Gold Coast," said Price Taylor, GM of Malibu Boats Pty Ltd. "They're a very customer satisfaction-driven dealer with a proven track record and a great addition to the Malibu family."

Strong Local Presence for 20+ Years

Malibu Boats Pty Ltd. has been producing a wide range of the company's world-renowned towboats in Albury, NSW since 1996 and Malibu is the only U.S. towboat company to manufacture boats in Australia. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the U.S. company, Malibu Boats Pty Ltd. builds every Malibu as they're built at the company's U.S. facilities, giving customers the same industry-leading technology, workmanship, quality, and attention to detail backed by the industry's best warranty.

Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, commented, "Just like we do in every country where Malibu sells boats, we've developed intensely loyal customers in Australia who recognize our undisputed quality and value. We're very excited to have a premier dealer like JSW Powersports join us and we look forward to many years of a great partnership."

About Malibu Boats