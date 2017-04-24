MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. to Present at Pioneers 2017 Investor Conference hosted by Joseph Gunnar & Co.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced that its management team will participate in the Pioneers 2017 investor conference hosted by Joseph Gunnar & Co. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Mr. Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Matthew Brown, President and COO of MamaMancini's will deliver the company's investor presentation at 1:30pm ET in room: Lotus West. The company will also have a booth available at the conference for participants to meet with management and sample some of the company's products.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce, and other similar Italian products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Costco, Sam's Clubs, Publix, Shop Rite, Price Chopper, Harris Teeter, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Raley's, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, King Kullen, Food Town, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Lowes, Nash Finch, Spartan Stores, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, Market Basket, Roche Brothers and The Fresh Market.

